COVID 19 in MN: Hospitalizations increase

Two days ago on MPR News we characterized the state’s COVID-19 situation as drizzling; neither “sunny” as it was with the very low case rates in mid-March, nor “stormy” as it was during the throes of the first omicron surge in mid-January.



New data has come out since.

The CDC now classifies two MN counties as high risk, and eight as medium. Wastewater data shows COVID is still increasing, but *might* be slowing. Cases & hospitalizations continue to increase Minnesota is beating Memphis (well, Tennessee—at least in vaccination rates).

Last week we reviewed some of the CDC’s risk ratings and showed that most of the state was considered low risk. The exceptions at that time were Mahnomen and Olmsted counties, which were rated medium. Yesterday, the CDC upped the risk levels. Olmsted and Wabasha now have high risk ratings, with eight other counties now rated medium.

The CDC suggests that everyone stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations and get tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms. In addition, it says that:

Those in medium risk areas should consult with their health care providers about wearing masks and taking other precautions.

Those in high risk areas should wear a mask indoors and additional precautions may be needed for those who are at risk.

Statewide the COVID-19 case rate is now 18 per 100,000, which exceeds the Minnesota Department of Health's “high risk” threshold. Additionally, as of yesterday, the COVID-19 hospitalization rate inched up into MDH's “caution” zone (just over four per 100,000).



Even though a lot of people are doing at-home tests and some are trying to self-manage potential COVID sickness these days, the number of cases confirmed and tracked by the Department of Health continues to climb. That remains true for every region and, as shown below, for every major racial and ethnic group in the state.