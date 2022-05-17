The city of Minneapolis will pay $1.5 million to a man who accused police officers of using excessive force during an arrest in 2020.

The incident occurred during the unrest which followed the May 2020 police killing of George Floyd.

Police fired a foam marking round without warning which struck Jaleel Stallings, who fired a handgun in return. Video shows Stallings surrendered as soon as he realized he fired at police. Officers punched and kicked Stallings while he was on the ground, his gun out of reach.

Stallings was arrested and charged with attempted murder. A jury last summer found him not guilty of the charges. In the lawsuit, Stallings said police not only used excessive force, but that they also lied in their reports that he’d been resisting arrest.

According to court documents filed Tuesday, the city has also agreed to pay attorney's fees which will be determined later.

Stallings filed a federal civil rights lawsuit last October against the city of Minneapolis and 19 police officers. He says police used excessive force and then lied in their reports that he’d been resisting arrest.

Police shot Stallings with a foam marking round in a Lake Street parking lot after curfew on May 30, 2020. He shot back with his handgun, but court documents say he put the gun on the ground and laid on the ground, hands and face down, when he realized he fired at police. That’s when two officers, Officer Justin Stetson and Sgt. Andrew Bittell began kicking and punching him.

The Minneapolis Police Department says it can’t comment on the matter because of an internal investigation.