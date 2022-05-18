Severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. includes Brainerd, Duluth areas

Heads up central Minnesota.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. for much of central Minnesota.

The watch zone includes the Brainerd Lakes area, Iron Range cities and Duluth area. It also includes Hinckley and other areas along Interstate 35 north of the Twin Cities, and much of northwestern Wisconsin.

Get up to the minute updates on the MPR New severe weather live blog.

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 238 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 220 PM CDT Wed May 18 2022 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Central to northeast Minnesota Northwest Wisconsin Lake Superior * Effective this Wednesday afternoon and evening from 220 PM until 800 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible Isolated damaging wind gusts to 65 mph possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...Several discrete cells will spread east from north-central Minnesota. Setup is favorable for a primary threat of lower-end severe hail, but a stronger supercell or two might produce larger hail and even a brief tornado. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 80 statute miles east and west of a line from 40 miles west northwest of Ely MN to 95 miles south of Duluth MN.