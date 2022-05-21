At least 2 people were killed in a rare tornado that hit northern Michigan

Theresa Haske sorts through debris from what was her garage after a tornado tore through Gaylord, Mich., on Friday. At least two people were killed. John Russell/AP

A second person has died after a rare tornado hit a small community in northern Michigan, state police said Saturday.

The person was in their 70s and lived in a mobile home park, Lt. Derrick Carroll said.

The tornado struck Gaylord, a city of about 4,200 people in northern Lower Michigan, around 3:45 p.m. Friday.

More than 40 people were injured.

The Nottingham mobile home park, among the first sites hit by the tornado, had "95% destruction," Otsego County Fire Chief Chris Martin said.

"There have been trailers picked up and turned over on top of each other. Just a very large debris field," Martin said. "Crews are in there right now doing a secondary search with heavy equipment."

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency, making further state resources available. Electricity was out for thousands of people in the area, and some roads still were clogged with downed poles and other wreckage.

“We have a lot of debris to clear,” Carroll said.

Indeed, roofs and walls at some businesses in the tornado's path were shredded. Cars and trucks were turned on their sides or completely flipped over. Video posted online showed a dark funnel cloud approaching as anxious drivers looked on or slowly drove away.

The National Weather Service pegged the tornado as EF3, on a scale of 0-5, with maximum winds of 140 mph.

Betty Wisniewski, 87, avoided injury even though the tornado significantly damaged her house, said son Steve Wisniewski, who lives next door.

“Luckily she was OK — rosary in hand,” he said from a ladder while attaching plastic to his windows. “She was praying. Pretty amazing.”

Gaylord Police Chief Frank Claeys said the immediate moments after the tornado were tough for first responders.

“We were searching in places where we knew the occupants. We were calling them out by name,” Claeys said. “It's a lot more personal when our officers know the people who live in those homes.”

Gaylord doesn’t have tornado sirens. Carroll said anyone with a mobile phone got a “code red” warning from the weather service about 10 minutes before the tornado struck.

Extreme spring winds are uncommon in the area because the Great Lakes suck energy out of storms, especially early in the season when the lakes are very cold, said Jim Keysor, a Gaylord-based meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

"Many kids and young adults would have never experienced any direct severe weather if they had lived in Gaylord their entire lives," he said.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.