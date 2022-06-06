Minneapolis police report two weekend homicides; 3-year-old wounded by gunfire

Minneapolis police say two people died in separate shootings over the weekend, and a 3-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a third shooting.

The two homicides — one happened late Saturday, the other early Sunday — are the 38th and 39th of the year in the city.

The child who was shot Sunday night was listed in stable condition early Monday.

Two homicides

In the first fatal shooting, officers responded just before 10 p.m. Saturday to reports of gunfire and a man down in the street near the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue South.

Police said they found a wounded man in his late 20s on the 2600 block of Cedar Avenue South. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. Authorities said they received reports of a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed after the gunfire.

At about 12:20 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of gunshots at West 14th and Willow streets, near Loring Park. They found a man in his 30s with fatal gunshot wounds.

Police did not release further information in either case; there've been no arrests at last report.

Child shot

Minneapolis police said officers were called to North Memorial Health Hospital just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday, after a 3-year-old boy with an "apparent life-threatening gunshot wound" was brought to the hospital by his parents.

Authorities said the child reportedly was wounded near 23rd and Sheridan avenues North, possibly while playing outside.

The child was later listed in stable condition; there were no reports of arrests in the case as of early Monday.

The shooting happened within about a mile of the locations where three children were shot last spring.