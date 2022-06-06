Trial for two former Minneapolis police officers delayed until January

The state court proceedings for two former Minneapolis police officers still facing trial for the death of George Floyd have been rescheduled to January.

Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng had been set to stand trial starting June 13 on charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

In this courtroom sketch, former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao testifies during his trial in the killing of George Floyd in federal court in St. Paul on Feb. 15. Cedric Hohnstadt | AP

Now, under the order released Monday by Judge Peter Cahill, the proceedings are set to begin with motion hearings on Jan. 5. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Jan. 9, with opening statements tentatively set to start on Jan. 30.

One of Thao's and Kueng's former colleagues, Derek Chauvin, is serving more than 22 years in prison for his part in Floyd's murder in 2020. Another officer, Thomas Lane, pleaded guilty in May to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter and is facing sentencing.

All four have already been convicted of, or pleaded guilty to, federal civil rights charges.

Attorneys for Thao and Kueng had asked both for their trial to be moved out of Minneapolis and for court proceedings to be delayed, citing extensive pre-trial publicity.

In this courtroom sketch, former Minneapolis police officer J. Alexander Kueng testifies during his trial in the killing of George Floyd in federal court in St. Paul on Feb. 16. Cedric Hohnstadt | AP

Cahill's ruling said publicity was extensive around the state, and a move was unlikely to address that.

He did say allowing more time after the federal cases and Lane's plea may help efforts to find an impartial jury.

Cahill also ruled again on Monday that the trial would not be televised, though he left open the possibility of reconsideration "if there is a significant change in circumstances or a relevant change in law or court rules."

Check back for updates.