The Bois Forte Band of Chippewa has restored more than 28,000 acres of northern Minnesota land to tribal ownership.

The land is within reservation boundaries, but the tribe lost title to it more than a century ago after the federal government split it into parcels and sold it off under the 1887 General Allotment Act.

In 2020, the nonprofit Conservation Fund bought the land as part of a larger purchase from the PotlatchDeltic lumber company with the intent of returning it to the 3,600 member Ojibwe band.

“It's going to be used for hunting, fishing, gathering and when I say gathering, you know, the berries and our traditional medicines. These lands were hunted on by non-Indians, not natives. And so they'll be our lands to do what we've always done,” Tribal Chair Cathy Chavers said.

Chavers says the land-back agreement is the largest of its kind and is unique in that it did not require federal legislation.

"We were put on this Earth to take care of Mother Earth and our creator gave us our rice, our water, our land, our trees, the air, the skies. Everything is living. And so we're to be the caretakers of that."