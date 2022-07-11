Sleepy Eye theater revives, diversifies, with 'West Side Story'

After a six-year hiatus, the Sleepy Eye Community Theater is coming back to the stage in rural southern Minnesota with its production of “West Side Story.”

On the night of the first full costume run-through, the backstage at Saint Mary’s High School Auditorium bustled with actors. Cast members changed into colorful costumes, pulled on dancing shoes and warmed up their voices.

Cast members surround the character Rosalia, played by Priscilla Martinez, during the song ‘America’ in a rehearsal for West Side Story. Jackson Forderer for MPR News

On stage they begin performing the story of star-crossed lovers set against the New York gang-rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks.

COVID-19 shut down most small town theaters, and now shows are starting to return in-person. In many rural areas, community theater is many people’s first exposure to the arts, and director George Hirschboeck said this is also where some people get their first taste of performing. But, for this show, he said, there were other important things too.

“We wanted to have a show that involves diversity and representation so that people in our community can feel represented on stage,” Hirschboeck said. “Another reason for picking West Side Story [is] that it involves a lot of young people, too. It was important for us to pick a show that involved a lot of young people to get them involved in theater.”

Riff, played by Gregory Derrickson (top), leads the Jet Song for his gang during a dress rehearsal of West Side Story at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Sleepy Eye, Minn. Jackson Forderer for MPR News

Six years ago the small town theater group needed to take a break. The same production team took on much of the work, and new blood wasn’t coming in to pick up the slack.

After Hirschboeck moved back to his hometown of Sleepy Eye, there was a revived interest from the community to bring the theater back to life.

“I think it’s so important especially in rural America and for communities like Sleepy Eye that are striving to be a vibrant community and a community that wants to bring young people back,” he said. “The arts are so important as a reason to bring people back. To have that exposure when they don’t drive two hours to the cities to see a show and to be able to come here and see a show.”

While “West Side Story” debuted in 1957 and marked a turning point in theater, Stephen Sondheim’s lyrics set to Leonard Bernstein’s music dazzled Broadway with its focus on social issues and extended dance sequences. Hirschboeck and his cast say it remains timely.

Tony, played by Michael Koester, and Maria, played by Karina Koracan, rehearse the fire-escape scene in "West Side Story." Jackson Forderer for MPR News

Michael Koester of New Ulm plays Tony, one of the romantic leads. He’s used to playing comedic roles, but this production felt different to him.

“It’s a huge testament to the fact that theater in the arts is more than just entertainment,” he said. “It spreads a great message that love conquers hate and it’s not usually done in a small town like this, so it’s really bold. It’s the first show I've done with this kind of message,” Koester said. He continued that his favorite part of the rehearsal process was “realizing this is more than just a fun time on stage.”

Maria, performed by Karina Koracan, looks into a mirror and is surrounded by cast members as she sings the song ‘I Feel Pretty.’ Jackson Forderer for MPR News

Karina Koracan, who plays Maria, talks about how her own experiences have touched how she plays the part.

The Sleepy Eye Community Theater’s choice to perform “West Side Story” with its themes of racism and violence is intentional. The cast and crew hope to start conversations in their own town by performing more challenging and diverse stories in the future too.

George Hirschboeck is directing the musical West Side Story for the Sleepy Eye Community Theater group. Jackson Forderer for MPR News

For casting the show, Hirschboeck sought out members of the local Hispanic community around Sleepy Eye and beyond to join the production. “West Side Story,” has been criticized by some over the years for containing inaccurate and stereotypical depictions of people of color. Hirschboeck recognized those criticisms, and says he and the production crew thought carefully before mounting the show.

“I think the biggest thing is that I just don’t rely on myself and my judgment,” he said.

Fostering trust with his cast and crew was imperative. Hirschboeck said before each rehearsal he makes a point to remind actors that they aren’t the embodiment of their characters and emphasized the central themes of the musical. Having those voices present and give input in creating the musical was important.

“I’ve really been thinking about how here, the people are on stage and their family and friends are going to come and they’re going to know that this place, this community theater is a place for everybody, people of color and that it should be a safe space for everybody,” he added.

Jose Cervantes will be performing the role of Bernardo for the Sleepy Eye Community Theater group in the upcoming performance of West Side Story. Jackson Forderer for MPR News

Despite only having been in theater and acting for a year, Jose Cervantes of Fairfax, found his home on the stage.

He says playing Bernardo, leader of the Sharks, gives him agency and power while challenging audiences with “West Side Story’s” undercurrents.

Jose Cervantes talks about his role as Bernardo.

“People get uncomfortable with it, but I feel really comfortable being able to tackle these real life problems, because it’s stuff that happens in real life,” Cervantes said. “Like some people, they don’t like the foul language [and] the racial slurs, but that’s something that has to be in there so we can understand how real life is.”

Ruby Lopez will be performing the role of Anita for the Sleepy Eye Community Theater group. She says performing in the production has helped her deal with her own experiences of racism. Jackson Forderer for MPR News

Ruby Lopez of Sleepy Eye, plays Anita, Bernardo’s girlfriend. Lopez identifies as a Latina. She found connections with her character through her own lived experiences with racism growing up in Sleepy Eye. Lopez also said that Anita helped her find her own voice. She’s looking forward to sharing her voice and that message through this production of “West Side Story.”

“I am healing, because I’m no longer being stripped away from a lot of things,” Lopez said. “I’m able to speak up for myself and say, ‘That is not correct.’ I’m able to stand on my two feet and say, there needs to be something done with this hatred, and how we combat hatred. In my understanding, you combat hatred with love and understanding and communication and calling people out and holding them accountable for their hate.”

Ruby Lopez talks about her experience playing Anita.

If You Want To Go:

Where: 104 Saint Marys Street Northwest, Sleepy Eye, Minn., 56085

When: Thursday, July 14 and Friday July 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, July 17 at 2 p.m.

Price of Admission: Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for students (17 and younger)

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time by calling 507-794-7873