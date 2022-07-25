Crop report: 63 percent of Minnesota corn in good or excellent condition.

It’s been a patchwork growing season for Minnesota farmers this year.

While drought is gaining a foothold around and west of the Twin Cities, the majority of Minnesota farmers report good to excellent crop conditions as of July 25. Here are some highlights from Monday’s Minnesota Crop Report.

62 percent of soybeans are in good (52 percent) to excellent (10 percent) condition.

63 percent of Minnesota corn is in good (53 percent) to excellent (10 percent) condition.

71 percent of sugarbeets are in good (16 percent) to excellent (55 percent) condition.

72 percent of wheat is in good (six percent) to excellent (66 percent) condition.

70 percent to 75 percent of topsoil/subsoil moisture is adequate.

Crop report for July 25. USDA/NASS

Here’s more granular detail on this week’s report.

Minnesota had 5.7 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending July 24, 2022, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Weekend rain provided some much-needed moisture in some areas, but more rain would be welcome throughout most of the state. Topsoil moisture supplies were rated 7 percent very short, 17 percent short, 70 percent adequate, and 6 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies were rated 4 percent very short, 17 percent short, 75 percent adequate, and 4 percent surplus. Corn silking was at 49 percent, 6 days behind average. Corn condition was 2 percent very poor, 6 percent poor, 29 percent fair, 53 percent good, and 10 percent excellent. Soybeans blooming or beyond reached 69 percent, slightly behind the 5-year average. Soybeans setting pods reached 18 percent. Soybean condition was 2 percent very poor, 4 percent poor, 32 percent fair, 52 percent good, and 10 percent excellent.

Warm week with mixed rainfall

Temperatures the past week in Minnesota ran between three and six degrees warmer than average in most areas. Rainfall was most abundant in the north, and along the Minnesota River Valley into southeast Minnesota. Local areas in blue on the precipitation map below show areas with more than 1.5” of rainfall in the past week.

Temperatures and rainfall in the past week. NOAA

Rainfall looks patchy again this week. Scattered light to moderate rain showers and a few thunderstorms will roam Minnesota overnight and Tuesday. Overall rainfall totals look patchy once again this week and dry in many areas.

European model (ECMWF) rainfall forecast through Saturday. ECMWF via pivotal weather

Stay tuned.