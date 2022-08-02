Excessive heat warning until 8 p.m.; storm severe risk mainly north

Free sauna anyone? Welcome to day 15 of 90-degree heat in the Twin Cities and much of southern and western Minnesota.

An excessive heat warning is in effect until 8 p.m. tonight for the greater Twin Cities area. A heat advisory covers most of Minnesota west and south of the Twin Cities.

Including the cities of Minneapolis, Blaine, St Paul, Stillwater, Chanhassen, Chaska, Victoria, Shakopee, and Hastings 1220 PM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 . ..EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to around 105 degrees expected. * WHERE...Hennepin, Anoka, Ramsey, Washington, Carver, Scott and Dakota Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Today’s Minnesota heat blast comes with a side of humidity. Dew points are in the 70s across southern Minnesota including the Twin Cities. I’ve seen dew points as high as 82 degrees in Iowa today. Combine that kind of dew point with temperatures above 90 degrees and you get heat index values well above 100 degrees.

Weather at Dennison Iowa Tuesday afternoon. NOAA

Highs today will push 100 degrees across southwest Minnesota Tuesday afternoon.

Relief Wednesday

The good weather news is our latest heat blast is a one-day event. A cool front blows through Minnesota with a few scattered storms tonight into Wednesday.

The highest severe risk favors northeast Minnesota and northern Wisconsin.

Severe weather risk areas. NOAA/Twin Cities National Weather Service

NOAA’s FV3 model and several others show scattered storms favoring northeast Minnesota this afternoon and evening, with the best chance for scattered storms across southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities after midnight.

NOAA FV3 model through 2 am Wednesday. NOAA via tropical tidbits

A more pleasant summer cool front blows through Minnesota into Wednesday. Gusty northwest winds to 25 mph will push in a slightly cooler and much less humid air mass.

Highs Wednesday will fall into the upper 80s for southern Minnesota with comfy 70s up north.

Forecast high temperatures Wednesday. NOAA

Dew points will plunge from the low 70s today, into the 50s and even 40s by Wednesday evening.

Enjoy our less humid air mass Wednesday and Thursday.