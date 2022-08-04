Gunfire scatters shoppers at Mall of America; lockdown lifted

Authorities are expected to brief reporters at 8 p.m.

The Mall of America went into lockdown Thursday afternoon as gunfire sent shoppers running for cover around 4 p.m.

Social media postings showed people streaming out of the building and officers with rifles going in. Shouting and multiple gunshots could be heard in a video posted to social media made near the second floor West Market Nike store.

Just after 5:30 p.m., Bloomington police said they’d secured the scene and described the gunfire as “an isolated incident. The suspect fled the MOA on foot and officers are in the process of interviewing witnesses. At this time we have not located a victim.”

The mall began lifting the lockdown around 6:30 p.m. but confirmed it will remain closed for the evening.

Brevin Monroe works at a luggage store at the mall and said shortly after 4 p.m. there was an announcement over the public address system telling people to take shelter in place and that suddenly people were shouting and running through the mall. He said he was alone in the store when he locked it up.

Kara Schroeder and her daughter hid in the bathroom as shoppers started fleeing the mall.

“We were upstairs on the third level food court and we came out of the bathroom and all of a sudden everyone was running, so we just followed where they were going,” she said. “We went to the back area where they have the staff and we hid in the bathroom until we heard someone say, ‘Follow us to a secure area.’”

A view outside of Wisdom Gaming on the fifth floor at Mall of America. The Mall of America went into lockdown the afternoon of Aug. 4. Courtesy of Jake Neerland.

Hayley Lewis was shopping at American Eagle when she was told to run into the back storage room.

“We're just kind of shopping around and then all of sudden employees started ushering us to the back, they were all very calm about it we did not really know what was going on, did not get a whole lot of details.”

Lewis said employees locked up and watched the store's security footage as they waited for authorities to give them the all-clear.

It is the second shooting incident at the Mall of America in nine months. On New Year’s Eve in December, 18-year-old Kahlil Wiley opened fire at two men near a mall food court, seriously wounding one of them, sending shoppers scurrying for cover and shutting down the mall as a New Year’s Eve party was about to start.

Three people were also wounded in a 1993 shooting at the mall’s amusement park, then named Camp Snoopy, in a dispute over a jacket.

MPR News reporters Estelle Timar-Wilcox and Linton Ritchie Jr. contributed to this report.