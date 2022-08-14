Two people shot, one fatally, near George Floyd Square in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police say they think someone took a gun from the scene of a fatal shooting in broad daylight at George Floyd Square on Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the shooting at East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue just before 1 p.m. They found two people there with gunshot wounds, and one of them died at Hennepin Healthcare a short time later. The other suffered what were described as life threatening injuries.

Minneapolis police spokesperson Garrett Parten said investigators believe someone walked off with the gun as well as bullet casings. He said the missing evidence could be crucial to bringing the killer to justice.

It was the second weekend in a row that someone has been shot to death at 38th and Chicago, where George Floyd was killed by police in 2020.

“Certainly that area has deep meaning for a lot of people, especially those who are there every day, trying to invest their lives to make that a place of peace,” Parten said. “So, a homicide in that area is of extreme concern.”

It is the 58th death being investigated as a homicide by Minneapolis police this year.