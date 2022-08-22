Lockdown lifted at Eden Prairie Mall; police say one dead, no ongoing danger to the public

Authorities locked down the Eden Prairie Center mall on Monday night after a report of a gunshot fired in the building. Police said they found a man dead in the mall, but that there was no ongoing danger to the public.

“Through our investigation we’ve determined this to be an isolated incident with a single self-inflicted gunshot wound," said Eden Prairie Police Chief Matt Sackett during a media briefing. He also announced the lockdown had been lifted at the mall but the Scheels store would remain closed as part of the investigation.

Eden Prairie police said officers were called on a report of gunfire at Scheels at about 7:25 p.m.

In an update posted to Twitter just after 8:30 p.m., police reported that officers “discovered one deceased adult male. The area has been secured. There is no danger to the public.”

A large police presence outside the Eden Prairie Center mall on Monday evening. Tim Nelson | MPR News

Prior to that announcement, KARE 11 reported its crews heard sirens and loudspeakers at the mall announcing a lockdown was in place, with a significant law enforcement presence outside.

Hennepin EMS tweeted at about 8:15 p.m. that there was a "public safety emergency" at the mall.

"Please stay away from the area until further notice so that Police Fire and EMS can safely perform their duties," Hennepin EMS reported, before later passing along the Eden Prairie police update about no further threat to the public.

Will Dammann was shopping in Scheels when he heard an alarm sound and a commotion near a door. Seconds later a store announcement told people to evacuate immediately.

"So then it was you know the hustle bustle of getting out. Then everyone was just standing out in front and that's when the police just started rolling in,” Dammann said. He said people seemed calm, including store employees. He did not hear a gunshot.

Joel Roen of Waconia was waiting anxiously in the parking lot outside Scheels while the lockdown was in place. He said his wife and 15-year-old daughter had gone to the mall to shop when his wife Sara called and told him that the mall was on lockdown, and they couldn't leave.

“You see this many cops here like this, you know it can't be good,” he said.

Less than three weeks ago, Mall of America was placed on lockdown after gunfire inside that shopping center in Bloomington. No one was injured in that incident.

Check back for updates.