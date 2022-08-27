Severe storms roll through Twin Cities, cause flooding at Minnesota State Fair

Severe storms swept through the Twin Cities on Saturday night, sending people at the Minnesota State Fair scrambling for cover amid flash flooding on the fairgrounds.

The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for parts of the south metro, but there were no immediate reports of tornado touchdowns.

The storms did bring very gusty winds — measured at 61 mph at the State Fair Grandstand — as well as torrential rain that caused street flooding.

Just before 9 p.m., fair officials tweeted that the Grandstand show — The Current's Music On-A-Stick, featuring headliner Portugal. The Man — was paused as the storms approached. Officials urged fairgoers to seek shelter.

As downpours started to cause street flooding on the fairgrounds, fair officials announced that the remainder of the concert had been canceled.

There was a report of trees down and blocking a street near Maplewood as the storms passed through around 9 p.m., as well as a report of hailstones bigger than quarters in Little Canada.

Xcel Energy reported more than 27,000 customers without power in its Minnesota service area in the wake of the storms. The Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative reported more than 1,000 customers without power, and the Dakota Electric Association reported more than 800.

A cold front forecast to sweep across the region may produce more showers and storms on Sunday afternoon and evening, and the Weather Service says some of those may be severe.

Find forecast updates on MPR Weather's Updraft blog.

Find radar updates here and more storm updates on our live weather blog.