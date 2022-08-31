Avian flu resurfaces in a Meeker County turkey flock

The Minnesota Board of Animal Health has confirmed a new case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Meeker County in west-central Minnesota, the first detected in the state since May.

Health officials say a commercial turkey flock saw bird deaths rise last weekend. Testing confirmed the presence of avian influenza. The Meeker County flock was quarantined and destroyed to stop the spread of the disease.

A spring outbreak of the contagious virus led to the deaths of almost 3 million birds in more than two dozen Minnesota counties.

State health officials say they have been preparing for a resurgence of avian flu this fall, although the timing of this case is sooner than they anticipated.

They urged owners of commercial and backyard poultry flocks to review their biosecurity measures to keep their birds healthy.

Health officials say this strain of avian flu poses a low risk to the public. Poultry and eggs are safe to eat when handled and cooked properly.