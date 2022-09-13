Strike of 15,000 Minnesota nurses continues into second day

Nurses were back on the picket lines Tuesday morning to start the second day of their three-day walkout in the Twin Cities and the Twin Ports.

About 15,000 nurses at 15 hospitals have walked out. The strike, which began at 7 a.m. Monday, is expected to end early Thursday morning. Minnesota Nurses Association leaders have said it's likely the largest private-sector nurses strike in U.S. history. Union officials said no negotiations are currently planned during the strike period.

Nurse Judy Goebel and a small crowd of her colleagues stood beside Smith Avenue in St. Paul on Tuesday morning, glaring at a line of people boarding a bus behind a tarp near Children’s Hospital.

“We’re watching the replacement nurses get on the bus. I think it’s kind of sad that it’s come to this point. I am on the negotiating team at Children’s in St. Paul. Our sticking point is staffing. We want to have a voice in staffing,” Goebel said.

Union nurses have been in negotiations since March, and working without a contract since June. The main sticking points are wage increases, retention, staffing and safety concerns, as well as addressing ongoing burnout, heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rebecca Givan is an associate professor of labor studies and employment relations at Rutgers University. She told MPR News host Cathy Wurzer that labor unrest is growing in the health care industry, and that hospitals' response to COVID is part of the equation — in particular, how health care providers brought in a surge of high-cost temporary staff.

“When hospitals showed that they could find the money to pay agency nurses, they sort of tipped their hand or tipped their budget to the long-term staff nurses about what they might actually be able to afford to pay,” Givan said.

That helped disrupt the traditional career model for many nurses and workplaces.

“Nurses would like pay not just to keep up with inflation but be at a sufficient level to stabilize staffing, so there's not constant turnover, there's not constantly nurses moving to agency and contract positions,” she said.

News conferences are planned for noon outside Abbott Northwestern in Minneapolis and at 1 p.m. outside St. Luke's health care system in Duluth.