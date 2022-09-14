Minnesota nurses' strike continues into third day

Thousands of Minnesota nurses on Wednesday entered the third and final day of a strike affecting more than a dozen hospitals in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports.

The nurses' union and hospital management remain at odds over pay, staffing levels and whether nurses should have more say in staffing decisions.

Some Allina Health nurses at United Hospital in St. Paul will be going back to work at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Other striking nurses are planning to return to work starting at 7 a.m. Thursday.

There's no word on any additional bargaining sessions aimed at ending the months-long labor contract impasse.

Outside North Memorial Health’s hospital in Robbinsdale on Tuesday morning, nurses were largely in good spirits as they walked the picket line. Some brought their children and pets with them on the sunny day.

But their message was a serious one: pay isn’t high enough to retain experienced nurses, pandemic burnout has exacerbated the staff shortage, and with too few professionals at the bedside, patients are in danger.

Minnesota Rep. Cedrick Frazier shares his gratitude for the care his daughter received from NICU nurses, at a news conference Tuesday across the street from Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Ben Hovland | MPR News

Shiori Konda-Muhammad — a cardiac ICU nurse at North Memorial — said there’s another reason nurses are quitting: They don’t feel safe at work.

“A lot of nurses are getting assaulted, sometimes by patients or family, and we just don’t have any protection [that] the hospital is providing us to be able to safely work here. That’s a big reason the people are leaving," Konda-Muhammad said.

The Minnesota Nurses Association has been in contract negotiations with 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities, Duluth, and Superior, Wis., for six months. At a news conference Tuesday outside Abbott Northwestern in Minneapolis, nurse Kelley Anaas said the problems have been growing for years. Anaas noted that this is her fourth time walking out in 14 years on the job.

“We did not rush into this and we do not take this lightly. There are plenty of licensed nurses in the state of Minnesota to fill the vacant positions in Minnesota hospitals. But they are not going to come back until conditions improve," Anaas said.

Because the union voted to authorize a strike nearly a month ago, hospitals had time to prepare. They brought in staff from traveling nursing companies. At some hospitals, the replacement workers boarded buses behind tarps so they couldn’t be seen.

The Twin Cities Hospitals Group represents many of the affected health care facilities. Spokesperson Paul Omodt said Tuesday there have not been any major problems.

Children's Minneapolis nurse Doreen McIntyre describes the stress she felt from rationing PPE during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic at a press conference in Minneapolis on Tuesday. Ben Hovland | MPR News

He said emergency room wait times have been normal, and that is also true for hospitals not involved with the strike, including Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis.

“Our replacement nurses have come in. They are trained, they are licensed, they’ve been working alongside our management nurses, who are qualified and trained nurses, and we are doing a good job of serving our patients,” Omodt said.

Omodt said hospitals have postponed some non-emergency procedures in order to focus on emergency care.

The state health department is also continuing to watch for complaints and problems that could affect patient safety during the final day of the strike.

In a statement Tuesday, St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth said it continues to function normally, and will welcome its nurses back at 7 a.m. Thursday. The hospital contends that many of the union’s scheduling proposals “would negatively impact staffing.”

Allina Health — which operates Abbott Northwestern, Mercy, United, and Unity hospitals in the Twin Cities — said nurses at United will return to work starting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, based on the union’s 10-day strike notice.

The two sides appear to have made little progress in contract talks, and some bargaining sessions were canceled during the strike. Even after walking off the job to express their frustration, many nurses say they will not accept a deal that doesn’t address their concerns about staffing and retention.