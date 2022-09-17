Scattered thunderstorms at times Saturday and Saturday evening

We’re starting our Saturday with areas of fog. There is a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m. Saturday for portions of northern Minnesota plus Douglas County in Wisconsin:

Dense fog advisory (grey) until 10 a.m. Saturday National Weather Service

Thunderstorm chances

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger over portions of Minnesota and western Wisconsin Saturday morning. We then expect a break in the action for most areas, with scattered thunderstorms redeveloping later Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening.

A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon and this evening. The NWS Storm Prediction Center shows a slight risk (shaded yellow) of severe weather across much of central Minnesota and a portion of northern Minnesota today and tonight:

Saturday/Saturday evening severe weather outlook NWS Storm Prediction Center/Twin Cities NWS

Slight risk means that scattered severe thunderstorms are possible. An isolated severe thunderstorms is possible later this afternoon or this evening in the darker-green shaded area, including the Twin Cities.

You can track showers and thunderstorms on the new interactive radar on the MPR News weather page. You can pan and zoom the radar display on our site to see rain at your location, across all of Minnesota, western Wisconsin and beyond.

We have updated weather information for Minnesota and western Wisconsin on the Minnesota Public Radio News network, and on the MPR News live weather blog.

Saturday temps and dew points

Our average Twin Cities high temperature is 73 degrees on Sept. 17. Parts of the metro area and southern Minnesota could top 80 degrees this Saturday. Highs will be in the 70s Saturday afternoon in central Minnesota and parts of northern Minnesota, with some 60s in the far north:

Saturday forecast highs National Weather Service

Saturday dew points will be in the sticky 60s in much of Minnesota plus western Wisconsin:

Saturday 1 p.m. forecast dew points National Weather Service

Update

Programming note

