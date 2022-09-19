Cirrus Aircraft plans $15 million 'Innovation Center' in Duluth

Small airplane manufacturer Cirrus Aircraft, which opened its first facility in Duluth in 1994, announced Monday it plans to invest $15 million in a new “Innovation Center” at the Duluth airport, where engineers will design future products.

Cirrus said it plans to hire 80 additional engineers over the next three years to staff the new hub, which will be located in a giant hangar the company recently acquired from the city of Duluth.

“Investing in this facility aligns with our strategy of growing our presence in Duluth, advancing our local community and creating a world-class Innovation Center,” Cirrus Aircraft CEO Zean Nielsen said in a statement.

It’s the latest sign of rapid growth for Cirrus since 2016, when it developed its Vision Jet, a single-engine personal jet designed to be flown by its owner, that sells for around $2 million.

At the time the company delivered its first jet to a customer, in late 2016, it employed around 800 people in Duluth. Now it employs about 1,200 people, making it the largest manufacturing employer in the city. And it’s recently opened additional facilities in Arizona and Texas.

The new facility will be located in an airbase originally built for Northwest Airlines. More recently it was occupied by AAR Corp., which performed maintenance on commercial airplanes. But AAR left early in the COVID-19 pandemic, taking with it more than 200 jobs.

Workers replace fluorescent lightbulbs 60 feet off the ground at the new AAR aircraft maintenance facility in Duluth on Nov. 16, 2012. When running at full capacity, AAR will service three jets at a time in this facility, originally built for Northwest Airlines in the 1990s. Dan Kraker | MPR News

The city of Duluth was left with a huge empty building. Chris Fleege, the city’s director of planning and economic development, said the city was paying about $57,000 a month in taxes, and maintenance costs.

“We are eager to decrease public liability while exponentially growing the aviation economy and we are one hundred percent committed to the vision of Cirrus Aircraft as being central to our own vision of economic development within the city of Duluth,” Duluth Mayor Emily Larson said in a statement.

That’s why the city agreed to sell the building, which has a market value of nearly $10 million, to Cirrus for just $1. The Duluth Economic Development Authority said the subsidy was justified because Cirrus was considering alternative locations, and the cost of the project would have been “economically unfeasible” without it.

“I think it’s money well spent, and will pay dividends to taxpayers moving forward,” said Fleege.

A Cirrus worker buffs the exterior of an aircraft Tuesday morning at Cirrus' detail facility in Duluth, Minn. Derek Montgomery for MPR

Fleege said this positions Duluth to be Cirrus’ hub for research and development as the company continues to grow and develop its next generation aircraft. Already it’s advertising for more than 120 positions in Duluth.

“That is the exciting part,” Fleege said. And “it isn't just for Duluth, it’s for Hermantown, there are folks who drive in from the Iron Range who work there. It’s a big pull.”