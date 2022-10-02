Photos: Thousands take part in 40th running of Twin Cities Marathon
On Sunday, thousands ran, walked and wheeled their way through Minneapolis and St. Paul during the 40th running of the Twin Cities Marathon.
Mostly clear skies and 50 degree temperatures greeted marathoners as they took to the start line outside U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis Sunday morning. The 2022 route took participants down and around the Chain of Lakes, west along Minnehaha Creek and then north on West River Parkway. Racers finished in front of the Minnesota State Capitol after traversing St. Paul’s scenic Summit Avenue.
Hundreds of spectators lined the route to cheer on runners.
In what has become one of the more iconic sights of the marathon, retired Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page was out supporting runners by playing his sousaphone along the course:
In the men’s race, 25-year-old Japanese runner Yuya Yoshida won with a time of 2:11:28. Jessica Watychowicz, 31, won the women’s event in 2:33:09, which qualifies her for the 2024 Olympic trials in the marathon.
Photojournalist Stephen Maturen photographed scenes from around the 26.2-mile route for MPR News.
Before you keep reading ...
MPR News is made by Members. Gifts from individuals fuel the programs that you and your neighbors rely on. Donate today to power news, analysis, and community conversations for all.