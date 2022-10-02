On Sunday, thousands ran, walked and wheeled their way through Minneapolis and St. Paul during the 40th running of the Twin Cities Marathon.

Competitors arrive early outside U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis before the Twin Cities Marathon on Sunday. Stephen Maturen for MPR News

Mostly clear skies and 50 degree temperatures greeted marathoners as they took to the start line outside U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis Sunday morning. The 2022 route took participants down and around the Chain of Lakes, west along Minnehaha Creek and then north on West River Parkway. Racers finished in front of the Minnesota State Capitol after traversing St. Paul’s scenic Summit Avenue.

Competitors race around Bde Maka Ska during the Twin Cities Marathon on Sunday in Minneapolis. Stephen Maturen for MPR News

The elite wave of the Twin Cities Marathon starts off the line on Sunday in Minneapolis. Stephen Maturen for MPR News

Wave three of the Twin Cities Marathon walks to the starting line on Sunday in Minneapolis. Stephen Maturen for MPR News

Hundreds of spectators lined the route to cheer on runners.

Competitors help an athlete stay upright down the final section of the Twin Cities Marathon on Sunday in St. Paul. Stephen Maturen for MPR News

Spectators look on as competitors race along Minnehaha Parkway during the Twin Cities Marathon on Sunday in Minneapolis. Stephen Maturen for MPR News

Spectators watch competitors run down the final straightaway to finish the Twin Cities Marathon on Sunday in St. Paul. Stephen Maturen for MPR News

In what has become one of the more iconic sights of the marathon, retired Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page was out supporting runners by playing his sousaphone along the course:

In the men’s race, 25-year-old Japanese runner Yuya Yoshida won with a time of 2:11:28. Jessica Watychowicz, 31, won the women’s event in 2:33:09, which qualifies her for the 2024 Olympic trials in the marathon.

Photojournalist Stephen Maturen photographed scenes from around the 26.2-mile route for MPR News.

