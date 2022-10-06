Looking for autumn leaves? First week of October brings peak colors

It is starting to feel like fall and in Minnesota we are chilling nicely. Between your plans to attend fall festivals, church rummage sales and Oktoberfests, make sure to check out the leaves. While many are at their peak, some are even passing it.

The latest Minnesota Department of Natural Resources fall color finder map shows most of Minnesota at 50 to 75 percent of peak color as of Thursday.

Here are some highlights from the DNR’s most recent review of foliage and color conditions at state parks and recreation areas.

This week's DNR color finder map. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

Norberg Lake Loop is the most popular hike which showcases several overlooks at Bear Head Lake. Many trees are now at 75 to 100 percent of their peak and have started coming down. You’ll also be able to see red squirrels preparing for the winter.

Rocky Point Trail will show you the golden and crimson maple trees on a walk at Lake Bemidji. In addition, Lake Bemidji State Park is one of a few offering new track chairs to help park-goers who have disabilities or mobility issues enjoy the trails.

As of Oct. 5, the DNR said Jay Cooke State Park can only be described by one word: “spectacular.” The best spots for fall color viewing are around the Swinging Bridge, Oldenburg Point lookouts and the Grand Portage parking lot. Come early in the morning to see the steam lift off the river and catch the morning light. Most of the ash trees are 75 to 100 percent of their peak yellows, and aspen and birch are a golden yellow. Maples are turning orange and red. Oaks will be the last to turn but some are hinting to maroon.

Afton State Park is only at 50 to 75 percent peak so there is still time to see the colors change. The main road through the park offers a nice drive to see the first red leaves of the maple trees. The fawns’ coats are changing as they are preparing for the cold. Make sure to look for brown and black woolly bear caterpillars looking for a place to hibernate during winter.

Hallaway Hill Overlook Trail will offer the best look at the autumn cascades in this spot. The pace of the fall color change has quickened this week. Maples are now at near peak color, ash trees are golden yellow hues and the prairie grasses are showing their blends of bronze, gold, maroon and blue. Hawks and warbles are migrating through the prairies and forests.