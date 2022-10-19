We are falling for your fall photos!

We asked Minnesotans across the state to show us the autumn landscape outside their front doors. Here are our favorite photos we received.

While much of the state is entering “past peak” for fall leaves, there are pockets like St. Cloud, the Twin Cities, Rochester, Graceville and Marshall that are just now seeing the color explosion.

It’s all about orange beauties for these Minnesotans.

Fall colors photo from MPR News audience. Courtesy of Stephanie Jacobs
Fall colors photo from MPR News audience. Courtesy of Jane Helmke
Fall colors photo from MPR News audience. Courtesy of Cynthia Bayt Bradford

In the land of 10,000 lakes, there are plenty of ways to enjoy autumn along the lakeshore.

Fall colors photo from MPR News audience. Courtesy of Bruce Swanson
Fall colors photo from MPR News audience. Courtesy of Kelly Platzer
Fall colors photo from MPR News audience. Courtesy of Rene Rosengren

There’s nothing like a crisp fall walk.

Fall colors photo from MPR News audience. Courtesy of Connie Hodder
Fall colors photo from MPR News audience. Courtesy of Liberty Weiss
Fall colors photo from MPR News audience. Courtesy of Sarah Hardy