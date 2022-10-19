We are falling for your fall photos!
We asked and you delivered.
We asked Minnesotans across the state to show us the autumn landscape outside their front doors. Here are our favorite photos we received.
While much of the state is entering “past peak” for fall leaves, there are pockets like St. Cloud, the Twin Cities, Rochester, Graceville and Marshall that are just now seeing the color explosion.
It’s all about orange beauties for these Minnesotans.
In the land of 10,000 lakes, there are plenty of ways to enjoy autumn along the lakeshore.
There’s nothing like a crisp fall walk.
