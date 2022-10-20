Don't leaf us this way: Most of Minnesota 'past peak' for fall colors

As the temperatures drop, so do the leaves across the state. Most of Minnesota is “past peak” for fall colors while the Twin Cities, St. Cloud and Rochester are at 75 to 100 of their full peak.

This will be the last fall color finder report for this year, but there’s still a little time to see the colors. Here are the top places to check out.

This week's DNR color finder map. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

Located south of Minneapolis, the Minnesota Valley State Recreation Area will offer a color explosion. Take the River Trail and look across the Minnesota River Valley to see the trees turning to dark shades of red and orange.

The boat landing will offer views of trees along the lakeshore at Monson Lake State Park. A lot of leaves have fallen, but some orange is still visible.

The Glendalough bike trail “should hold color through the weekend,” according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Other areas have been losing leaves due to wind. Along the bike trail, maple trees are showing oranges and yellows. This is the last weekend to rent bicycles and watercraft. Watch out for deer!

Hike the Riverview Trail up to Mount Charity for fall views. “The procession of oaks is underway, with their rusty hues of maroon and gold,” the Department reports.

There are still fall colors to see at Lake Maria State Park. Drive to Little Mary lake and hike the trails for the best views.