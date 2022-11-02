U of M stepping up weekend police presence around Twin Cities campus

The University of Minnesota Twin Cities announced Wednesday it is increasing police presence around its East Bank campus, following a series of fireworks assaults last weekend.

The U said the school's Department of Public Safety and Minneapolis police will add officers in and around Dinkytown the next two weekends, adding as many as 10 additional personnel on Friday and Saturday nights.

"Operation Gopher Guardian will consist of overtime MPD officers, paid for by the University, and increased overtime from UMPD officers in addition to the normal force of officers on duty on campus on any Friday or Saturday evening," Myron Frans, the U's senior vice president for finance and operations, wrote in a message to students, faculty and staff.

"This short-term initiative provides additional focused attention to specific areas near campus, and is designed to enhance safety and be responsive to the needs of our University community," Frans wrote.

The increased police presence comes after an early morning alert last weekend, reporting that a group was shooting fireworks at people near campus. No injuries were reported.

It's the second time this year fireworks have been turned on bystanders in Minneapolis. Similar assaults were reported in the city's Mill District in July, during a wave of July 4th holiday violence.