Photos: Twin Cities sees first sticky snowfall
On Monday morning the Twin Cities metro area saw its first sticky snow fall of the season. As in Minnesota winter tradition, more than 300 car crashes were reported on Minnesota highways. For greater Minnesota, this isn’t new. Duluth already had six inches of snow and west-central Minnesota woke up with a dusting Sunday.
Bus and light rail routes were delayed in the Twin Cities and there’s no doubt a few of us took a spill on the icy sidewalks. We asked you to share your snowy photos from the metro and you did not disappoint.
Ham the cat, a local Instagram personality, sported his buffalo plaid bandanna and leash as he braved the cold for a walk.
MPR News senior visual journalist Kerem Yucel was out early to document the snow fall.
A deer came out to play at this Minnesota home.
Marguerite Krause provided a view from her yard in St. Louis Park.
APM Research Lab’s Craig Helmstetter found an early Thanksgiving scene in Golden Valley.
MPR News visual journalist Ben Hovland took a bike ride on the Midtown Greenery. He shared that at 1 p.m. it was cleared.
A freezing cold lake was still in this Minneapolis shot.
And MPR News editor Andrew Krueger and his dog Gus had a little fun in the snow.
For the latest weather news, check our Updraft blog and @mprweather on Twitter.