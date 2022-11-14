Photos: Twin Cities sees first sticky snowfall

On Monday morning the Twin Cities metro area saw its first sticky snow fall of the season. As in Minnesota winter tradition, more than 300 car crashes were reported on Minnesota highways. For greater Minnesota, this isn’t new. Duluth already had six inches of snow and west-central Minnesota woke up with a dusting Sunday.

Bus and light rail routes were delayed in the Twin Cities and there’s no doubt a few of us took a spill on the icy sidewalks. We asked you to share your snowy photos from the metro and you did not disappoint.

Ham the cat, a local Instagram personality, sported his buffalo plaid bandanna and leash as he braved the cold for a walk.

Ham, a cat from Minneapolis, enjoying the snow on Monday. Courtesy photo

MPR News senior visual journalist Kerem Yucel was out early to document the snow fall.

Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 4 of 4 A sign at Rice Park in St Paul after the first snow on Monday. Kerem Yücel | MPR News 1 of 4 A person talks on the phone near the bus stop on Monday in St. Paul. Kerem Yücel | MPR News 2 of 4 Two pedestrians cross the pedestrian crossing in St Paul after the first snowfall on Monday. Kerem Yücel | MPR News Next Slide

A deer came out to play at this Minnesota home.

A deer visits a Minnesota home during the snowfall on Monday. Courtesy photo

Marguerite Krause provided a view from her yard in St. Louis Park.

MPR News is Reader Funded Before you keep reading, take a moment to donate to MPR News. Your financial support ensures that factual and trusted news and context remain accessible to all.

A snow dusting mid-morning in St. Louis Park, Minn. Courtesy of Marguerite Krause

APM Research Lab’s Craig Helmstetter found an early Thanksgiving scene in Golden Valley.

Turkeys and cranberries on a fresh-fallen mound of mashed potatoes (or snow) in Golden Valley, Minn. on Monday. Craig Helmstetter | MPR News

MPR News visual journalist Ben Hovland took a bike ride on the Midtown Greenery. He shared that at 1 p.m. it was cleared.

A freezing cold lake was still in this Minneapolis shot.

The Twin Cities saw its first sticky snowfall on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Courtesy of Julian Nazareth

And MPR News editor Andrew Krueger and his dog Gus had a little fun in the snow.

MPR News editor Andrew Krueger's dog Gus enjoying the snow in West St. Paul on Monday. Andrew Krueger | MPR News

For the latest weather news, check our Updraft blog and @mprweather on Twitter.