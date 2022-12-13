On May 7, 1974, much of the nation watched a fiery shootout on television. Los Angeles police used “more ammunition than they'd ever used before,” according to the local ABC affiliate, in an attempt to detain members of the radical leftist Symbionese Liberation Army. Five people died.

Most viewers wondered whether Patty Hearst, the granddaughter of publishing magnate William Randolph Hearst whom the SLA had kidnapped, was inside. In St. Peter, Minn., a pastor and his wife wondered whether their daughter was inside.

It turns out Patty Hearst was not, but Camilla Hall was. What led the pastor’s daughter to that house is the subject of a new book by Minnesota author Rachael Hanel. It’s called, “Not the Camilla We Knew: One Woman's Path from Small-town America to the Symbionese Liberation Army,” published by University of Minnesota Press.

Cover of "Not the Camilla We Knew: One Woman's Path from Small-town America to the Symbionese Liberation Army" by Rachael Hanel Courtesy University of Minnesota Press

“Camilla was raised Lutheran — and the type of Lutheran where social justice was really, really important,” Hanel said. “So she had a very big and caring heart. She truly wanted to see a more equal society. And I think frustrations over the years of trying to work within the system would be one reason why she became part of the SLA.”

It’s one reason among many that Hanel explores in her book. And she says that’s how we need to think about radicalization today.

“People are making these choices for a variety of reasons and they are often complex reasons,” Hanel said. “We can also look to the SLA. They were frustrated and taking the wrong fork in the road when one becomes frustrated. Certainly violence isn’t a solution. But [we can] try to keep those frustrations in check and try to address them in healthy ways.”

To hear Hanel’s full conversation with MPR News host Tom Crann, click play on the audio player above.

Camilla Hall Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 5 of 5 Camilla Hall at a rally to support full-time jobs for female park workers in the East Bay Regional Park District in the fall of 1973. Hall worked for the district in the summer, but ultimately all the women who worked in the park that summer were let go. Courtesy of Gustavus Adolphus Archives. 1 of 5 George and Lorena Hall with their daughter Camilla and her girlfriend, Mizmoon. The Halls knew that Camilla and Mizmoon were good friends, but Camilla never revealed to them the extent of their relationship. Courtesy of Gustavus Adolphus Archives 2 of 5 Camilla Hall’s graduation photo in the Washburn High School 1963 yearbook. Courtesy of Gustavus Adolphus Archives Next Slide