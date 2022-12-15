Father Patrick Neary appointed as new bishop of St. Cloud diocese

The Catholic Diocese of St. Cloud will soon have a new bishop.

Pope Francis has appointed Father Patrick Neary as the 10th bishop of the St. Cloud diocese, which encompasses 16 counties in central Minnesota.

Rev. Patrick Neary, the new bishop-elect of the Diocese of St. Cloud Courtesy of the Diocese of St. Cloud

Neary, 59, will replace Donald Kettler who's been the St. Cloud bishop since 2013. Kettler submitted his resignation in 2019, when he turned 75.

He led the diocese through challenging times. In 2018, it announced plans to file for bankruptcy after receiving dozens of claims of clergy sexual abuse of minors.

Kettler's replacement, Neary, is from Indiana and graduated from the University of Notre Dame. After becoming a priest, he worked there as an ROTC chaplain for mostly Latino students, and speaks Spanish. He has also served in Rome, Kenya and Uganda.

Since 2018, he has been serving as pastor of a parish in Portland, Oregon.

“Being in Minnesota means I'm back in the Midwest. This is the Upper Midwest, kind of superior to most of the Midwest. And I love that we're getting snow. I'm back home,” Neary said at a St. Cloud press conference Thursday.

Neary will be installed as bishop in February.