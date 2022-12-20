Maplewood-based 3M says it will stop manufacturing PFAS, known as forever chemicals, by the end of 2025.

In a news release Tuesday morning, the company says it will stop manufacturing that class of human-made chemicals — and work to stop using them in other products. 3M cited what it called “accelerating regulatory trends” regarding PFAS as one reason for the change.

“This is a moment that demands the kind of innovation 3M is known for," 3M chairman and CEO Mike Roman said in the release.

Roman said 3M still believes PFAS “can be safely made and used,” but said ending production of the chemicals positions the company “for continued sustainable growth by optimizing our portfolio, innovating for our customers, and delivering long-term value for our shareholders.”

“With these two actions, 3M is committing to innovate toward a world less dependent upon PFAS,” the company said in Tuesday’s announcement. “3M’s products are safe for their intended uses. 3M will continue to remediate PFAS and address litigation by defending ourselves in court or through negotiated resolutions, all as appropriate.”

The company has faced several lawsuits involving the chemicals, including an $850 million settlement with the state of Minnesota in 2018 over groundwater contamination in the eastern Twin Cities metro.

The chemicals are known to not break down in the environment and are used in a variety of products, including nonstick cookware, carpet, clothing and some firefighting foams. They’ve been linked to negative human health effects, including cancer.

Scott Faber, senior vice president of government affairs at the nonprofit Environmental Working Group, said in a release that 3M should not be trusted to uphold its new commitment.

“After telling everyone — their neighbors, their workers, and their regulators — that PFAS are safe while poisoning the entire planet, 3M is now pledging to slink out the back door with no accountability,” Faber said. “Congress and the courts cannot allow this happen, and no one should trust 3M’s commitment to do the right thing.”

He also called on government regulators like the EPA and FDA to “end needless uses of PFAS, to strictly regulate releases of PFAS, and to demand accountability from companies like 3M.”