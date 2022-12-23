Mall of America lockdown lifted after shooting

Gunfire scattered terrified shoppers Friday night at the Mall of America, putting the mall into lockdown at about 8 p.m. for about an hour. The mall reported just after 9 p.m. that the lockdown had been lifted.

A police investigation is underway. Bloomington police reported at 8:17 p.m. they were responding to a reported shooting at the mall. There was no immediate information available on the nature of the shooting or possible injuries.

Clarence Ojo from St. Cloud, Minn., was in the Nordstrom store on the third floor. He heard an announcement over the PA system that the mall was in lockdown. He did not hear shots but saw people running toward the exit.

Mall of America lifted the lockdown after shooting Friday. Matt Sepic | MPR News

Stephanie from Coon Rapids, Minn., declined to give her last name but said she’d been at the Benihana restaurant with her two young children celebrating a birthday. Reached during the lockdown as she and her children sheltered, she said she was trying to remain calm for her kids.

A police officer puts up police tape outside the entrance to Nordstrom at the Mall of America in Bloomington after reports of shots fired on Friday. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

In August, another shooting occurred at the MOA. Five people were charged and no one was injured. In October the mall installed a metal detector at one of their entrances. A shooting last December left two people injured.

Two first responders and an ambulance are seen at the entrance to Nordstrom at the Mall of America in Bloomington after reports of shots fired on Friday. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

This is developing news story, please check back for updates.

This story includes reporting from MPR News’ Sarah Thamer, Sam Stroozas and Matt Sepic.