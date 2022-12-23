Live updates

Blizzard warning: Dangerous wind chills of minus 30 to 40 Friday morning

Crime, Law and Justice

Mall of America lockdown lifted after shooting

MPR News Staff
Security officers speak inside a mall store
Security officers speak inside a store at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. after reports of shots fired on Friday.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Share

Updated 9:31 p.m.

Gunfire scattered terrified shoppers Friday night at the Mall of America, putting the mall into lockdown at about 8 p.m. for about an hour. The mall reported just after 9 p.m. that the lockdown had been lifted.

A police investigation is underway. Bloomington police reported at 8:17 p.m. they were responding to a reported shooting at the mall. There was no immediate information available on the nature of the shooting or possible injuries.

Clarence Ojo from St. Cloud, Minn., was in the Nordstrom store on the third floor. He heard an announcement over the PA system that the mall was in lockdown. He did not hear shots but saw people running toward the exit.

digital sign that says lockdown all clear
Mall of America lifted the lockdown after shooting Friday.
Matt Sepic | MPR News

Stephanie from Coon Rapids, Minn., declined to give her last name but said she’d been at the Benihana restaurant with her two young children celebrating a birthday. Reached during the lockdown as she and her children sheltered, she said she was trying to remain calm for her kids.

police put up tape
A police officer puts up police tape outside the entrance to Nordstrom at the Mall of America in Bloomington after reports of shots fired on Friday.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News

In August, another shooting occurred at the MOA. Five people were charged and no one was injured. In October the mall installed a metal detector at one of their entrances. A shooting last December left two people injured.

two people transporting emergency equipment next to an abulance
Two first responders and an ambulance are seen at the entrance to Nordstrom at the Mall of America in Bloomington after reports of shots fired on Friday.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News

This is developing news story, please check back for updates.

This story includes reporting from MPR News’ Sarah Thamer, Sam Stroozas and Matt Sepic.

MPR News is Reader Funded

Before you keep reading, take a moment to donate to MPR News. Your financial support ensures that factual and trusted news and context remain accessible to all.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory