Second day of snow, school closings, tough travel across much of Minnesota

Another round of snow — along with some freezing drizzle — blanketed much of Minnesota overnight and is forecast to continue through the day Wednesday, the second part of a multi-day winter storm to affect the region.

The Twin Cities and much of the rest of southern, central and eastern Minnesota may see another 2 to 5 inches of snow on Wednesday, on top of what fell Tuesday.

“Snowfall rates are not expected to be quite as intense as yesterday’s initial round of heavy snow, but since the snow today is expected to linger for a longer duration, it may have the potential to pile up over time,” the National Weather Service’s Duluth office reported early Wednesday.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect through 6 p.m. Friday for much of the region. Find more details on MPR Weather’s Updraft blog.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported snow-covered roads across most of the southern two-thirds of the state on Wednesday morning. In some places, the latest round of snow fell on top of a glaze of ice from light freezing rain Tuesday night.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reported 90 canceled flights as of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A car tire flings snow into the air on Lake Street in south Minneapolis during Tuesday's winter storm. Ben Hovland | MPR News

School closings

Wednesday brought a second day of widespread school delays, cancellations and e-learning days.

St. Paul Public Schools and Minneapolis Public Schools each said they would be moving students to an online learning day Wednesday. Burnsville-Eagan-Savage, Farmington, Hastings, Lakeville and Princeton were among the other districts calling for an e-learning day.

Anoka-Hennepin Schools canceled classes Wednesday, “due to winter road conditions and unplowed parts of the district.” Other districts canceling classes Wednesday included Inver Grove Heights, Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan, St. Louis Park, Monds View, South Washington County and West St. Paul-Mendota Heights-Eagan.

And many other districts opted to start classes two hours late — including Benson, Big Lake, Blue Earth, Eden Prairie, Edina, Faribault, Forest Lake, Mankato, Marshall, New Ulm, North Branch and Waconia.

From KARE 11 List of closings and delays

Check with your local district for updates Wednesday.

A snow plow drives down a slick North Broadway Street in New Ulm, Minn., on Tuesday. Hannah Yang | MPR News

Tuesday’s travel troubles

Tuesday’s first wave of snow and freezing drizzle caused headaches for drivers on roads across the region, with the Minnesota State Patrol reporting hundreds of crashes and spinouts. MnDOT issued a no-travel advisory for much of the day Tuesday for more than a dozen counties in southwest and southcentral Minnesota.

Some counties pulled their plows off the road due to poor visibility. Snow totals Tuesday included 11 inches at Windom, 8.5 inches at Willmar, 7 inches at Granite Falls and 6 inches at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

There were heavier snow totals to the west in South Dakota, where Mitchell saw 17.2 inches of snow Tuesday — its second-highest single-day snow total on record.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation closed Interstate 90 west of Sioux Falls for much of the day Tuesday, and that closure continued overnight “due to significant snow accumulation and multiple stranded vehicles blocking lanes of traffic.”

“Clean-up has been extremely slow due to the large number of vehicles that are stuck and stranded on I-90. Clean-up will be completed during the morning hours of Wednesday,” the agency reported.

And it was tough for air travelers, too. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reported more than 200 canceled flights on Tuesday, and a Delta flight from San José del Cabo, Mexico, got stuck after arriving Tuesday evening when its nose gear went off a taxiway. There were no reports of injuries.

The freezing drizzle also caused runways at MSP to close for a time.

In South Dakota, Sioux Falls Regional Airport was closed Tuesday due to the winter weather. Officials there said they plan to reopen at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Traffic moves along snow-covered State Highway 60 near Mountain Lake, Minn., amid a winter storm on Tuesday. Minnesota Department of Transportation

Tuesday snow totals

Minnesota snow totals reported to the National Weather Service from the first wave of precipitation included:

11 inches — Windom

10 inches — Morgan and Ghent

9 inches — Raymond and Mound

8.5 inches — Willmar, Comfrey, Gaylord and Kimball

7.5 inches — Buffalo and Winthrop

7 inches — Granite Falls and Montrose

6.8 inches — Chanhassen, Maple Lake

6.5 inches — Excelsior and Pleasant Lake

6.4 inches — Waconia

6 inches — Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Norwood Young America

5.8 inches — Rock Creek

5.7 inches — Otsego

5.6 inches — Hutchinson

5.4 inches — Savage

5.2 inches — Hopkins

5.1 inches — Chaska

5 inches — Bloomington, Maple Plain

4.9 inches — Mendota Heights

4.8 inches — Minnetonka

4.7 inches — Eagan

4.6 inches — St. Michael, Victoria

4.5 inches — Northfield, Golden Valley, Burnsville, Ham Lake

4.3 inches — Columbia Heights, Plymouth

4 inches — Hinckley, Lakeville, Elko New Market

3.9 inches — Mahtowa

3.8 inches — Waite Park

3.7 inches — Newport

3.5 inches — Proctor, Finlayson, Woodbury

3 inches — Red Wing, Fort Ripley, Rutledge, West Duluth, Motley, Esko

2.5 inches — Deer Creek

2.3 inches — Moose Lake

2.2 inches — Duluth airport, Cloquet

2 inches — Battle Lake, Elbow Lake, Sebeka The Holland neighborhood of northeast Minneapolis during a winter storm warning on Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023. Gretchen Brown | MPR News

Here’s how to keep tabs on forecasts, travel conditions and flight updates over the next few days.

A MnDOT snowplow clears Dodd Road in Mendota Heights amid very heavy snow on Tuesday. Andrew Krueger | MPR News

Travel conditions

These state transportation departments offer live updates on road conditions and crashes:

For bus and light rail riders in the Twin Cities, Metro Transit offers weather-related updates on its Metro Transit and Metro Transit Alerts Twitter pages, as well as on its website.

If you’re planning to fly from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport or another airport around the region — or if you are expecting visitors to arrive by plane — airports offer flight status updates online:

Traffic moves in snowy conditions along Interstate 35E in Mendota Heights on Tuesday. Andrew Krueger | MPR News

Trail conditions

While a winter storm can cause trouble for travelers, it can be welcome news for skiers, snowmobilers and other winter activity enthusiasts.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources offers updates on cross-country ski and snowmobile trail conditions at state parks and along state trails around Minnesota.

The Minnesota Ski Areas Association posts updates on snow conditions at downhill ski and snowboard areas around the state.

The Loppet Foundation posts updates on cross-country ski trail conditions in Minneapolis.

SkinnySki.com shares cross-country ski trail updates from across the state.