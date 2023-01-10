Worst winter air quality in Minnesota since 2005. Why is it so bad?

Bright blue skies, fresh snow and crisp sunshine of the weekend gave way to choking fog and haze across much of Minnesota on Monday and Tuesday.

It was a dreary scene from the High Bridge in St. Paul late Tuesday morning, as what’s usually a stellar view of downtown, the State Capitol and the Cathedral of St. Paul was instead mostly obscured by the winter smog.

What’s behind this sudden turn to poor air quality that has prompted an alert from state officials through Wednesday — and left many Minnesotans with coughs, irritated eyes and burning throats?

It’s the calm, quiet, warmer-than-usual weather of the past few days.

How can quiet weather lead to poor air quality?

Storms — like the one that brought heavy snow to the region last week — bring gusty winds that stir up the atmosphere, and prevent pollution from vehicle exhaust, chimneys, smokestacks and other sources from collecting at unhealthy levels.

But the past few days, Minnesota has seen very quiet weather, with no strong winds to disperse particulates and other pollution in the air. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said it’s the worst winter air quality situation seen in the state since December 2005.

There’s been a temperature inversion in the atmosphere, acting as a lid of sorts to keep pollutants near the ground.

The Cathedral of St. Paul is barely visible from the High Bridge in St. Paul through fog and haze late Tuesday morning. Andrew Krueger | MPR News

And the MPCA says that with temperatures near freezing, moisture released by melting snow also has helped trap particulates near the surface.

That stagnant air prompted the MPCA to issue an air quality alert Monday that’s now been extended until 6 p.m. Wednesday from the Red River Valley southeast to Brainerd, St. Cloud and the Twin Cities.

“Air quality will improve Wednesday with the arrival of a cold front which will allow the fine particle pollution to disperse,” the MPCA reported.

What does an air quality alert mean?

The MPCA uses a color-coded air quality index. Air quality alerts are issued when conditions reach the orange, red, purple or maroon categories.

Much of Minnesota is experiencing orange and red conditions this week, with the more serious red category in parts of the Red River Valley and in the Twin Cities.

The orange category is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, which include people with heart or lung disease, cardiovascular conditions and respiratory conditions.

The red category is considered unhealthy for everyone.

Under the red category conditions, “anyone may begin to experience symptoms such as irritated eyes, nose, and throat, coughing, chest tightness, or shortness of breath. Sensitive or more exposed individuals may experience more serious health effects, including worsening of existing heart or lung disease and respiratory and cardiovascular conditions, possibly leading to an asthma attack, heart attack, or stroke,” the MPCA reported.

“Reduce outdoor physical activities, take more breaks, and avoid intense activities to reduce exposure. Sensitive and more exposed individuals should avoid prolonged or vigorous activities and consider shortening, rescheduling or moving outdoor events inside.”

The MPCA offers air quality observations and forecasts on its website.

The agency said this week’s air quality alert is the first one issued in Minnesota since August 2021, when an alert was issued for parts of northeast Minnesota due to smoke from the Greenwood fire.