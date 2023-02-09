North Carolina company drops plans for major northeastern Minnesota wood mill

A North Carolina-based company — that nearly two years ago proposed building a $440 million mill in the small town of Cohasset, Minn. — said Thursday it no longer plans to pursue permitting and construction of the facility.

The announcement comes three days after a state court ordered the city of Cohasset to reconsider its environmental review of the project.

“Due to delays that jeopardize our ability to meet product demand deadlines, we will pursue development of our sixth mill in another state,” said Huber Engineered Woods President Brian Carlson in a statement.

“We will be seeking a new location where we can produce critical home building products that are desired by American home builders and homeowners in a timely manner and consistent with Huber’s environmental and social commitments.”

When the project was first announced, it was celebrated by Gov. Tim Walz for the 150 jobs it would create, and for providing a major jolt to northeastern Minnesota’s forest products industry, which has suffered from the closures of several mills around the region over the past two decades.

Huber initially planned to break ground on the 750,000 square foot facility in the spring of 2022. The project was given a major boost by more than $50 million in production incentives, loans and other incentives from the state Legislature and two state agencies.

But the project ran into opposition from the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, whose reservation is located about a mile from where the mill was proposed.

The band argued the mill — which would have required about 400,000 cords of timber to be cut annually from nearby forests — would have adversely impacted its treaty-protected resources in the area.

“This project would be a further use of clear cutting in northern Minnesota, which doesn’t allow those types of older successional forest types to proliferate, and really does impact the ability of tribal members to gather culturally and spiritually significant resources that grow in those forest types,” said the band’s legal director Chris Murray.

The plant was to be built adjacent to Minnesota Power’s Boswell Energy Center in Cohasset. The Duluth-based utility plans to close the coal-fired power plant by 2035. The Huber mill was viewed by community leaders as a critical project to help the region transition after Boswell was shuttered.

“This is a devastating day for our community, our region, and our state,” said Cohasset Mayor Andy MacDonell. “The Huber project was central to our city’s strategy to diversify our tax base and create high-quality jobs in the face of the massive losses we will see when the Boswell Plant retires.”

The mill was slated to manufacture oriented strand board, or OSB, a type of compressed wood panel used in wall and roof sheathing, subflooring and other engineered wood products used in housing and light commercial buildings.