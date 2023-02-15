Appetites: Drown your winter sorrows in a bowl of this bright, creamy parsnip soup

After a brief thaw, the winter weather is back, reminding us that we’re not out of the frigid woods just yet. Cookbook author Beth Dooley recommends drowning your winter sorrows in a good bowl of soup. And she recommends this parsnip soup, which she blends it into a creamy consistency smooth enough to make you think you’re indulging. And a hit of lime and apples adds a little brightness during these cold, dark days.

Parsnip soup with cumin, black pepper and lime

Serves 4 to 6

This soup spotlights local parsnips, but you can make this with any combination of root vegetables. In the photo it’s garnished with chopped apples and a few celery leaves. Toasted croutons or bruschetta work wonderfully, too.

2 tablespoons butter

1-1/2 cup chopped onion

1/4 cup chopped shallot

1 celery stalk, chopped, leaves saved for garnish

1 medium yellow potato, peeled and chopped

2 pounds parsnips, chopped (about 5 cups)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon ground cumin, to taste

3 to 4 cups vegetable or chicken stock, or more needed as garnish

1 to 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, to taste

Chopped apple for garnish

In a large, heavy soup pot, melt the butter over medium heat and sauté the onions, shallot celery, potato and parsnips until softened and translucent. Season with salt and pepper.

Stir in the cumin and enough of the stock to cover the vegetables by about 1 inch. Simmer until the vegetables are very, very soft. Working in batches, transfer the soup to a blender and puree. (Alternately, use an immersion blender to puree the vegetables.)

Return the soup to the pot and heat through. Season to taste with the lime juice, salt and pepper, and add more cumin if desired. Serve garnished with the chopped celery leaves and apple.