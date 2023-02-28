Another first for Minnesotan Diggins — and the U.S. — in cross-country skiing

Minnesota's Jessie Diggins won the women's 10-kilometer freestyle race Tuesday at the Nordic Skiing World Championships in Planica, Slovenia, becoming the first American cross-country skier to claim an individual title at that event.

Diggins finished the course in 23 minutes, 40.8 seconds — 14 seconds ahead of runner-up Frida Karlsson of Sweden.

Speaking after the race on a livestream broadcast by Ski and Snowboard Live, Diggins said the course conditions were perfect, and she thanked her teammates and ski technicians for helping her win the gold medal.

“That was one of the best races of my whole life,” she said. “I knew I felt good and I knew I was in good shape, but you also have to have great skis and you have to have good wax and I had everything I needed today, and they worked so hard to make this possible. I'm just so happy.”

MPR News is Member Supported What does that mean? The news, analysis and community conversation found here is funded by donations from individuals. Make a gift of any amount today to support this resource for everyone.

Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 3 of 3 Jessie Diggins of United States competes at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Planica, Slovenia. Maja Hitij | Getty Images 1 of 3 Jessie Diggins of the United States reacts after crossing the finish line during the Cross-Country Women's 10km Individual Start Free at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships Planica on Tuesday. Maja Hitij | Getty Images 2 of 3 Jessie Diggins of Team United States in action during the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships Cross Country Women's 10 km. Christophe Pallot | Agence Zoom/Getty Images Next Slide

“I was so happy about the snow because I could really work the corners, and for me — this was the perfect course for me,” she said. “I tried to just ski with a lot of joy and really attack the downhills and go as hard as I could.”

Diggins had previously won a team sprint race at the world championships in 2013, along with teammate Kikkan Randall. The two also won a gold medal in team sprint at the 2018 Winter Olympics — the first American cross-country skiers to win Olympic gold.

Diggins, a native of Afton, Minn., was also the first U.S. woman to finish atop the World Cup season standings, in 2021.

Related links February 2022 'Race because you love to race': Jessie Diggins reflects on recent Olympic trip

Randall provided commentary on the broadcast of Tuesday’s race on Ski and Snowboard Live. Afterward she talked about the significance of Diggins’ individual victory.

“It's so exciting to know what this means now for another level of U.S. skiing, because every American skier out there now, coming up through the ranks, goes, ‘You know … we can win relays, we can win individual medals,’” Randall said of her former teammate’s accomplishment. “And to say ‘we can win’ — that is an incredible boost of confidence.”

“The power of confidence and possibility now has never been — that door has never been more wide open. And I hope there’s a lot of skiers that go out and feel inspired.”

World Cup skiers are set to compete in Minnesota next winter, at the Loppet Cup in Minneapolis’ Wirth Park. It’ll be the first World Cup cross-country ski event held in the U.S. in more than two decades.