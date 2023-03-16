Whiteout conditions prompt highway closure in southwest Minnesota

State transportation officials closed a stretch of U.S. Highway 14 in southwest Minnesota on Thursday due to whiteout conditions.

The closure affects Highway 14 between Tracy and Florence. As of midday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported several vehicles stranded and blocking that stretch of highway.

Heavy snow is falling in parts of the region. The Tracy airport reported northwest winds gusting to near 40 mph late Thursday morning, with visibility less than a quarter-mile.

Authorities also were advising no travel on a few other roads in southwest Minnesota, including:

U.S. Highway 14 between Florence and the South Dakota border

State Highway 19 between Marshall and the South Dakota border

State Highway 68 between Canby and the South Dakota border

MnDOT said those east-west highways have been drifting shut as soon as plows go through, and urged people in southwest Minnesota to stay off the road if they can.

Some school districts in western Minnesota canceled classes Thursday, or moved to an online learning day. Others dismissed students early, as road conditions started to deteriorate.

Authorities were reporting snow-covered roads across most of the rest of western and northern Minnesota as of midday Thursday. Rain is forecast to change over to snow Thursday afternoon in the Twin Cities.

Here’s how to keep tabs on forecasts, travel conditions and flight updates.

Travel conditions

These state transportation departments offer live updates on road conditions and crashes:

For bus and light rail riders in the Twin Cities, Metro Transit offers weather-related updates on its Metro Transit and Metro Transit Alerts Twitter pages, as well as on its website.

If you’re planning to fly from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport or another airport around the region — or if you are expecting visitors to arrive by plane — airports offer flight status updates online:

Trail conditions

While a winter storm can cause trouble for travelers, it can be welcome news for skiers, snowmobilers and other winter activity enthusiasts.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources offers updates on cross-country ski and snowmobile trail conditions at state parks and along state trails around Minnesota.

The Minnesota Ski Areas Association posts updates on snow conditions at downhill ski and snowboard areas around the state.

The Loppet Foundation posts updates on cross-country ski trail conditions in Minneapolis.

SkinnySki.com shares cross-country ski trail updates from across the state.