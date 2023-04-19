Rising rivers prompt more road, park closures around Minnesota

Rising water is prompting more road, park and other closures along Minnesota rivers.

The St. Croix River was poised to reach major flood stage Wednesday in Stillwater, Minn. where a massive sand berm is keeping floodwaters out of downtown.

The river is forecast to rise another half-foot, which would be the highest water level recorded there since 2001.

The Mississippi River is forecast to reach major flood stage in the coming days at St. Paul, Hastings, Red Wing, Wabasha and Winona, Minn., along with La Crosse, Wis.

The South Fork Crow River was cresting Wednesday in major flood stage in Delano, Minn., west of the Twin Cities, where crews installed temporary flood walls downtown on Tuesday.

And the Red River in Fargo, N.D. is forecast to reach major flood stage in the coming days — though the forecast crest is far below record levels.

Road, park closures

Flooding along the Mississippi River has prompted the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board to close West River Parkway between Fourth Street South and Franklin Avenue.

The Park Board has also closed boat launches and some trails at Boom Island and North Mississippi Regional parks, and some other riverside paths in the city. Portions of Fort Snelling State Park also are temporarily closed.

In St. Paul, Lilydale, Crosby Farm and Hidden Falls regional parks are closed due to high river levels. So is Rum River Central Regional Park in Anoka County.

A "road closed" sign stands in front of a temporary flood protection berm on Tuesday along the St. Croix River in Stillwater, Minn. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

A handful of state highways around Minnesota are closed due to high water, and others have water on the road but remain open for now. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is providing updates on its 511 website.

Fargo-Moorhead bridge closed

The 15th Avenue North/12th Avenue North bridge across the Red River, linking Moorhead, Minn. and Fargo, closed Wednesday morning.

Third Street in Moorhead is closed between Second Avenue South and Fourth Street North due to rising river levels.

In Fargo, Second Street South is closed between Main Avenue and Fourth Street South.

The St. Croix River reaches the bottom of the Stillwater Lift Bridge on Tuesday. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Officials in Cass County, N.D., reported Wednesday that “rising flood waters have caused several road closures and issues north of West Fargo near Harwood, N.D., where the Maple River and Sheyenne River meet. Residents in that area should be prepared for a major flood that could reach levels that would be in the top five historically.”

Authorities said the Sheyenne River is expected to crest near Harwood in the next two to three days.

Impound lot moving

The city of St. Paul is temporarily relocating its vehicle impound lot as the Mississippi River continues to rise.

The lot is located adjacent to the river, not far from the downtown airport. It was slated to close Wednesday for a temporary move to the former Kmart store at 245 Maryland Ave. East.

The city said the impound lot will reopen at its new, temporary location on Friday.

Water is pumped over a temporary flood wall and back toward the St. Croix River on Tuesday in Stillwater. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Locks closed

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closed Lock and Dam 4 — located along the Mississippi River near Alma, Wis. — on Tuesday due to high water levels.

The closure affects all commercial and recreational vessel traffic.

The Corps of Engineers said it also was likely to close Lock and Dam 3 near Prairie Island as soon as Wednesday.

“The locks are projected to be closed for around a week, but the exact timing will depend on the river levels and when it is safe to resume navigation,” the agency said.

