Walz assesses direction of Minnesota in speech before Legislature

With about a month to go in the Legislature’s annual session, Gov. Tim Walz planned Wednesday to go before lawmakers to offer his appraisal of their accomplishments and a roadmap around the remaining work.

The Legislature is about to hit the home stretch of the budget-setting session. So Walz wasn’t expected to lay out any new initiatives. Instead, he said he’ll use an address to the House and Senate to retrace and reinforce his priorities.

“You'll hear me challenging us to rise to this moment. This is an incredibly unique moment. We are one of the few states that now provide universal school meals,” Walz said Tuesday. “And I think you're seeing things that are truly transformational. And I'm going to ask folks to lift up and embrace the moment.”

Walz said he would both be speaking to the assembled legislator and beyond them, summing up for the public the vision of an all-DFL controlled state government.

“I think they're ready to do those big things and my job is kind of lift that up,” Walz said.

Walz has said he wants the next budget to focus on reducing child poverty, improving schools and delivering targeted tax cuts. The DFL majorities in both chambers are aligned on the overarching goals even as they differ over some of the details.

The Walz address begins at 7 p.m. and can be heard live on MPR News stations, streaming applications and at mprnews.org.