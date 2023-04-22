Glenwood funeral will honor Pope County deputy killed in shootout

A funeral service for Pope County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Owen is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Minnewaska Area High School in Glenwood, Minn.

Owen was killed April 15, his 44th birthday, while responding to a domestic violence call at a home in Cyrus, a small town east of Morris.

The Pope County Sheriff’s Office said a procession of local law enforcement will escort Owen’s casket from the high school to a private burial service following the funeral. Soon after, a second procession of law enforcement and first responders will follow the same route along Minnesota Avenue between the entrance to the Pope County Fairgrounds and Franklin Street. The public is invited to line up on the route.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said in a statement Wednesday that Bryan Nygard, 34, opened fire on Owen and two other officers after they told Nygard that he was under arrest. Nygard died of multiple gunshot wounds after Owen and Pope County Deputy Brody Merrill returned fire.

Handgun rounds also struck Merrill and Starbuck Police Officer Alex Olson, but neither suffered serious injuries.