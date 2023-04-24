Dancing lights: Snapshots of aurora borealis across Minnesota

A strong geomagnetic storm caused by a moderate solar flare on Sunday offered a spectacular display of the northern lights throughout much of Minnesota.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center, the geomagnetic storm arrived earlier and was stronger than expected.

MPR News asked our audience members to share their aurora borealis images, and the snapshots came in from all corners of Minnesota.

The northern lights in Kimball, Minn. Courtesy of Jodie Milroy

A view from Finland, Minn. By Theresa Cleary

An upwards view from Finland, Minn. Courtesy of Theresa Cleary

A view of the northern lights in Hutchinson, Minn. Courtesy of Steven Broll

The northern lights in Kimball, Minn. Courtesy of Jodie Milroy

The northern lights over a lake in Kimball, Minn. Courtesy of Jodie Milroy

The northern lights in Lewiston, Minn. Courtesy of Megan Kafer

A view of the northern lights near Lewiston, Minn. Courtesy of Megan Kafer

A view of the northern lights in Lino Lakes, Minn. Courtesy of Tamarind Knutson

The northern lights in Osakis, Minn. Courtesy of Timothy Larson

The northern lights in Osakis, Minn. Courtesy of Timothy Larson

The northern lights mix with clouds over Otsego, Minn. Courtesy of Katie Edson

The northern lights' color display above Polk County, Minn. Courtesy of Johny Barbosa

The northern lights near Rochester, Minn. Courtesy of Adrian Kern

The northern lights near Rochester, Minn. Courtesy of Adrian Kern

A view of the northern lights near Sauk Rapids, Minn. Courtesy of Marita Joy

The northern lights in Hastings, Minn. Courtesy of Kristin LaRonge

The northern lights in Kasson, Minn. Courtesy of Emily DeBoom

The northern lights in Kasson, Minn. Courtesy of Emily DeBoom

The northern lights in Stillwater, Minn. Courtesy of Vanessa and Cole Christensen

The northern lights in Stillwater, Minn. Courtesy of Vanessa and Cole Christensen

MPR News photojournalist also captured the view, both with still images and a timelapse video.

Northern lights appear above Lock and Dam number 5 on the Mississippi River near Winona, Minn. Ben Hovland | MPR News

Northern lights appear near Winona, Minn. Ben Hovland | MPR News