Dancing lights: Snapshots of aurora borealis across Minnesota

Updated: 11:30 a.m.
A strong geomagnetic storm caused by a moderate solar flare on Sunday offered a spectacular display of the northern lights throughout much of Minnesota.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center, the geomagnetic storm arrived earlier and was stronger than expected.
MPR News asked our audience members to share their aurora borealis images, and the snapshots came in from all corners of Minnesota.
MPR News photojournalist also captured the view, both with still images and a timelapse video.
