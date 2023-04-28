Mississippi River dropping toward minor flood stage in St. Paul. A major cleanup is still ahead

Water levels appear to have crested on the Mississippi River in St. Paul, without reaching into the top 10 flood levels recorded in the city.

The river crested at 18.24 feet on Thursday — in major flood stage, though well short of the record level of 26.01 feet set in 1965. It had dropped to 17.65 feet as of Friday morning.

St. Paul Public Works Director Sean Kershaw said Thursday that forecasters don't think expected rain will have a major impact on water levels. But he said that a major cleanup is still ahead.

Heavy snow over the winter appears to have brought down trees on the riverbank, adding to debris that has built up since flooding in 2019. Those trees and other debris are now washing downstream.

Show Your Support by Making A Gift Now Public media is independent, community-supported media for the public good.

“There’s a big pile at Raspberry Island, there’s some near Wabasha Street — one of the bridge piers — and so we will have to go in and physically remove that, we can’t just push it downstream,” he said. “So we’ve noticed more of that debris building up, but we haven't yet found any damage.”

Shepard and Warner roads along the downtown riverfront, which are major routes to and from downtown for many drivers, will stay closed until the water recedes enough to inspect them. Kershaw said he expects that will take a least a week. He said he expects the roads will require cleanup as well, and that it’s too early to tell what impacts might be waiting under the floodwaters.

“We don’t have any ideas when we are going to reopen those roads yet. Obviously, the water will have to go down below them, and we’ll need to get in there and inspect them, and then we’ll need to go in and use sweepers and clean them up,” he said. “Later next week we should be in minor flood stage, which will be a level that will allow us to go and inspect those.”

Some other streets and parks along the river in St. Paul remain closed; the city is posting updates on its website.

Spring Flooding updates: Sign up for SMS alerts on the latest flood news + text us your questions. Connect with the newsroom about our coverage.