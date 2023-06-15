On the verge of the Juneteenth holiday, commemorating a pivotal moment in the nation’s racial past, a new poll finds that nearly all American adults think that the history of slavery should be taught in schools — but only half think that the on-going effects of that history should be part of the curriculum.

In response to the findings, poll director Eric Plutzer, Ph.D. stated, “Half of all Americans want schools to go beyond the 19th century and provide children with an opportunity to learn about race and society today, while the other half is clearly uncomfortable with that. The 50-50 split helps explain why these issues are so divisive in school districts across the nation.”

The McCourtney Institute for Democracy’s most recent Mood of the Nation Poll, conducted May 12-18, finds nine in ten American adults think schools have a responsibility to teach children about slavery, but only half think those lessons should extend to “the ongoing effects of slavery and racism in the United States.”

The survey also asked respondents to indicate their preferences on who should shape curriculum rated to slavery and racism, with results showing that American adults are most supportive of parents having influence, followed by social studies teachers.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is community-supported public media for our whole community, powered by thousands of readers and listeners like you. The end of our budget year is just days away and we are behind our goal. Don't wait to donate – every gift of every size makes a difference.

How should America’s racial history be taught?

Americans are split on whether schools should teach about the ongoing effects of slavery and racism:

Half of American adults (49 percent) indicate schools have a responsibility to ensure that all students learn about the ongoing effects of slavery and racism.

Just over 40 percent indicate that schools have a responsibility to ensure all students learn about the history of slavery and racism, but should not teach about race relations today.

And 11 percent indicate schools do not have a responsibility to ensure all students learn about the history of slavery and racism.

These results are virtually identical to the results when the same question was included in the December 2021 Mood of the Nation Poll.

Like the overall opinions, group-by-group opinions in response to this question do not appear to have shifted much since late 2021. Now as then, somewhat higher proportions of younger generations, Black Americans, adults with at least a college education, and especially Democrats favor having the schools teach about the ongoing effects of slavery and racism in the U.S.

As in 2021, a slim majority of parents of school age children support a more expansive treatment race than includes the ongoing effects of slavery and racism, whereas just under half of those without children at home endorse that position. The difference is not statistically significant, however, suggesting little difference between the opinions of parents and others on this question.

As in 2021, the biggest difference among groups included in the analysis followed political affiliations. In both surveys about three-quarters of Democrats support teaching about the ongoing effects of slavery and racism. In 2021 16 percent of Republicans supported that position compared to 24 percent in the recent poll.

Who should influence how local schools teach about race in America?

When asked how much influence six different groups, from parents to elected officials, should have on how slavery and race are taught in their local schools, American adults express most support for parents.

Forty-two percent indicated that parents of school children should have a “great deal of influence,” followed by 32 percent indicating the same for social studies teachers, 25 percent for both local school boards and state departments of education, 21 percent for local citizens and only 17 percent for state legislatures and governors.

According to Plutzer, “The results show that Americans have the greatest trust in adults who see children every day: teachers and parents. In contrast, Americans are sending a message to their state governments – governors, legislators and members of the state board of education: stay out of local curriculum decisions.”

According to Plutzer, “The results show that Americans have the greatest trust in adults who see children every day: teachers and parents. In contrast, Americans are sending a message to their state governments — governors, legislators and members of the state board of education: stay out of local curriculum decisions.”

This pattern of support was very similar in response to parallel questions from this same survey asking how much influence each of the listed entities should have on school policies related to discussion of lesbian, gay, bisexual and queer people as well as policies related to use of preferred pronouns in school settings.

The results were also virtually identical to results from the December 2021 Mood of the Nation Poll. That survey also asked how much influence the same set of entities should have over how schools teach evolution, sexual education, and how schools approach COVID policies. In each case parents of school children received the most support and the state legislature and governor received the least support.

A closer look at support for the two groups that Americans think should have the most influence on how schools teach about slavery and race — parents and social studies teachers — reveals some interesting differences:

By generation:

Nearly half of Generation X and Baby Boomers think parents should have a great deal of influence over how slavery and racism are taught, compared to one-third of both Generation Z and Millennials.

Over 40 percent of Millennials think social studies teachers should have a great deal of influence over how slavery and racism are taught, compared to one-quarter of Generation X and Baby Boomers.

By political affiliation:

Half of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents think parents should have a great deal of influence over how slavery and racism are taught, compared to one-third of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents.

Half of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents think social studies teachers should have a great deal of influence over how slavery and racism are taught, compared to one-in-five Republicans and Republican-leaning independents.

Note: For a detailed report on the survey’s findings and methodology, see https://www.apmresearchlab.org/motn/poll-slavery-race-school-policy