SW light rail project: New report questions Met Council oversight

A new audit of the Southwest Corridor light rail project raises concerns about the Metropolitan Council’s oversight of its contractors, specifically regarding change orders on the massive transit project.

The Office of the Legislative Auditor issued its report Wednesday, the latest in a series of audits of the light rail project between Minneapolis and Eden Prairie that’s years behind schedule and hundreds of millions of dollars over budget.

The audit found the Met Council did not hold contractors accountable to contract requirements and paid contractors for changes without ensuring those added costs were valid.

In a written response, the Met Council said some of the audit’s recommendations aren’t applicable to such a large project and suggested they could cause additional costs or delays.

This is a developing story; check back for updates