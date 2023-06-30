Growing Michoacana ice cream chain offers taste of home for some, taste explosion for all

A Mexican-style ice cream and snack shop that started on Lake Street in Minneapolis has now expanded to six locations, including one in Rochester, Minn.

La Michoacana Purepecha has earned customers far and wide, offering a taste of home to Mexican immigrants in the region and attracting others with dozens of unique flavors — as well as popsicles, Doritos locos, aguas frescas and more.

So with summer in full swing, we thought we'd check it out on Appetites. MPR News correspondent Catharine Richert met up with co-owner Lalli Lopez.

Luis and Lalli Lopez expanded their uncle's successful Minneapolis ice cream shop to Rochester, where it's attracting fans from all over the region. Catharine Richert | MPR News

Click play on the audio player above to tag along on her visit.