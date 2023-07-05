Fourth of July chaos in Minneapolis parks ends in arrests, injuries

At least five people were arrested and three people seriously injured after a Fourth of July night of chaos and disturbances involving fireworks in Minneapolis.

“There were some folks shooting off fireworks and aiming them, unfortunately at both the public and our police officers and our squad cars and in a couple of locations,” said Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board spokesperson Dawn Sommers.

Minneapolis Park Police say the largest disturbance was at Boom Island Park. At about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night, police responded to reports of a crowd of teens and young adults shooting fireworks from the Plymouth Avenue bridge and targeting people and police officers with aerial fireworks.

A 17-year-old was arrested for shooting fireworks at a police squad vehicle.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR's budget year ends on Friday and we are behind target. Your gift today makes a difference! For every donation made to MPR through Friday, we will plant a seedling in Minnesota state forests in partnership with the Future Forest Fund. Grow a more connected and sustainable Minnesota today!

About an hour later, police responded to another crowd at Bde Maka Ska, in what police described as a “riot.” Videos on social media showed people milling around the lake shore, shooting fireworks at people in the area and in the surrounding neighborhood.

Also on Tuesday night, a teenager suffered serious injuries to his midsection after a large firework exploded near him. It's unclear whether the 17-year-old lit the fuse himself, or if he was struck by someone else's firework. His family says the teen underwent at least two rounds of surgery.

Police also reported two gunshot victims early Wednesday morning, at Columbia Park and in Harrison Park. Social media posts also showed a person seriously hurt by what appeared to be a fireworks explosion.

Around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, police responded to a report of gunshots at Lake Nokomis Park. Officers said people were launching fireworks and there were around 100 vehicles at the beach parking lot.

Officers stopped a vehicle they say was driving recklessly from the scene. They found fireworks in the vehicle and cited the 20-year-old driver for multiple offenses, police said in a statement.

Authorities also arrested four people and recovered a gun after finding people launching commercial fireworks from a vehicle at Minnehaha Falls Regional Park.

Last year, crowds raced through the streets in the Mill District, shooting fireworks at nearby buildings and passersby. Seven people were also shot and wounded in 2022 as fireworks were being set off for the Fourth of July on Boom Island.

St. Paul police said they responded to more than 130 fireworks complaints overnight but said that they did not face the large crowds or disruptions reported in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis officials shut down the Stone Arch Bridge this year to try to control movement around the city’s riverfront. The city moved its holiday display to Monday evening; instead of fireworks, it featured a laser light show on Boom Island. Sommers said the evening had been mostly uneventful until the chaos erupted.