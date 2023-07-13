Judge OKs state plan to monitor MPD, overhaul policing

A Hennepin County judge on Thursday approved a plan for court oversight of the Minneapolis Police Department — one that state human rights officials say will compel the MPD to make “transformational changes” around public safety and racial discrimination.

Among its provisions, the agreement calls for a redefinition of the use of force and limits on the use of Tasers and traffic stops.

It “captures the scope of the necessary work ahead to address race-based policing, a plague on our City that harms everyone, especially people of color and Indigenous community members,” Minnesota Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero in a statement.

Her department last year published a scathing report that concluded there was widespread racial discrimination in the MPD. U.S. Justice Department investigators later reached similar conclusions.

The city and the Minnesota Human Rights Department are now in the process of hiring independent monitors to oversee both the state agreement, and an expected federal consent decree.

The push for judicial oversight of the city’s police force began after a Minneapolis police officer murdered George Floyd while in police custody in May 2020.

Remaking policing will be a major undertaking, but “we are motivated to make sure that policing in Minneapolis is what the community expects,” said Minneapolis City Attorney Kristyn Anderson.

Once the independent evaluator is in place, the focus will turn to the agreed-to policy changes in the settlement, she added. “Really, you've got to change the policy before you can train on the policy.”