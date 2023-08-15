Two charged in connection with shooting, wounding Minneapolis officer

Hennepin County prosecutors Tuesday charged a man and a woman in connection with shooting and wounding a Minneapolis police officer on Friday.

Frederick Leon Davis Jr., 19, of Minneapolis is charged with attempted murder; Nevaeh Lee Page, 20, of Brooklyn Park is charged with aiding an offender.

The officer spotted a Chevrolet Equinox suspected to be stolen, used in a robbery and to have twice fled police.

He trailed it in an unmarked vehicle to Colfax Avenue North and Webber Parkway, where Davis allegedly opened fire.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

Other officers chased the SUV for 26 blocks before it crashed. Davis and Page allegedly ran away; police arrested them after deploying a K9.

They also arrested two others, including a juvenile injured in the crash.

Police allegedly recovered two firearms, including an unregistered ghost gun and a Glock illegally modified to shoot in full auto mode.

The officer was treated for a gunshot wound to his right shoulder and released from the hospital.