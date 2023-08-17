Aer Lingus set to resume nonstop service between Twin Cities, Dublin

Aer Lingus is planning to resume nonstop flights between the Twin Cities and Dublin in April.

The Irish airline’s service to Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport had been suspended at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. MSP officials said Thursday that its return means the airport’s connections to international destinations “will be fully restored to pre-pandemic levels.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Aer Lingus back to MSP and to see the return of nonstop service to one of Europe’s most in-demand destinations for both business and leisure travel,” Brian Ryks, CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission, said in a news release.

The year-round service is set to resume on April 29, 2024 — initially four days a week (Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays) using Airbus A330 planes. Those flights are open for booking.

Airport officials said Aer Lingus plans to start offering daily flights in fall of 2024, when it puts new Airbus A321XLR aircraft into service.

“Minneapolis-St Paul is a significant business destination within the U.S. and the return of Aer Lingus’ nonstop route facilitates corporate links and connectivity between North America and Europe, through our Dublin Hub,” Aer Lingus Chief Executive Lynn Embleton said in a news release.