New partnership offers work-safe hijabs for Amazon employees in Brooklyn Park

This Wednesday, Amazon’s Brooklyn Park facility launched the company’s first “site-logoed hijab” in partnership with a young Minneapolis designer, aiming to be responsive to the cultural and religious needs of its diverse workforce.

Site leader Michael Solovy spearheaded the new offering after getting feedback from employees. He reached out to Hilal Ibrahim, the Somali American founder and CEO of Minneapolis-based Henna & Hijabs, to design apparel safe for warehouse work.

“Being able to provide these garments for anyone who requests them, it's really important to me as a site leader to make sure that our associates feel welcomed and heard,” said Solovy at the hijab’s launch event on Wednesday.

The hijab is free for employees seeking to veil for any cultural or religious reasons, according to Solovy.

The line is rolling out first in Brooklyn Park and Detroit, Solovy said the goal is to eventually offer hijabs to Amazon employees around the world.

“I'm so grateful to be supporting Muslim women and making them feel comfortable in who they are,” said Ibrahim.

The 28-year-old founded her company in 2017 and made her name creating the first medical-grade hijabs for Twin Cities hospitals in 2019. Now, she sells hijabs to healthcare systems across the country and has a high fashion hijab line at Nordstrom.

Ibrahim said the Amazon hijab is made with a breathable blend, branded for different sites, and sewn for ready-to-go wear. It’s also cut to a length that balances work safety and modesty needs.

Hilal Ibrahim, the designer, founder, and CEO of Henna & Hijabs, addresses attendees during the launch event of her collaboration with Amazon, showcasing Henna and Hijab products. The event took place at the SMN1 - Amazon facility on Wednesday in Brooklyn Park, Minn. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Area manager Ryan Mohamed was among a group already rocking the sleek, black hijabs on Wednesday.

Ryan Mohamed, Area manager display their recently crafted hijabs designed by Hilal Ibrahim at the SMN1 - Amazon facility on Wednesday in Brooklyn Park, Minn. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

“It just makes it great that it was Hilal of all people. She really does represent us and a majority of our body here at SMN1,” Mohamed said, referring to Amazon’s name for its Brooklyn Park warehouse. She said most workers there are veiled Somali women.

The hijab launch comes as employees in past years have accused the global conglomerate of discrimination and unsafe work conditions.

“We're able to recognize that Muslim women are highly talented, highly educated, energetic about caring and supporting their families and wanting to work in a place that respects their cultural, religious, and authentic selves,” said Tamara Grey, founder of Rabata, an organization working to uplift Muslim women.

An Amazon warehouse employee carries out tasks at the SMN1 - Amazon facility on Wednesday in Brooklyn Park, Minn. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Brooklyn Park Mayor Hollies Winston and Abdiwahab Mohamed with the state’s newly established Office of New Americans also celebrated the collaboration, nodding at Minnesota’s diversifying population.

“This shows our young Somali Americans who were born and raised in this country [they] are able to bring their businesses into the mainstream level,” said Asad Aliweyd, executive director of the New American Development Center.

He said with many low-skilled jobs filled by people of color and immigrants, he wants to see Amazon continue to bring resources to community.

“We need more of this,” Aliweyd said.