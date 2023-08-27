State Fair

Photos: The fun's begun in first weekend of Minnesota State Fair

MPR News Staff
A ride is lit up in the evening at the state fair.
A multiple-exposure image of the Wave Swinger ride at night at the Minnesota State Fair on Friday.
Caroline Yang for MPR News

We’re closing out the first weekend of the the Minnesota State Fair for 2023. An estimated total of 271,068 fairgoers visited the State Fair in the first two days, including a state fair record of 164,741 attendees on Friday.

Freelance photographer Caroline Yang documented the first weekend of the Great Minnesota Get-Together for MPR News.

A massive crowd moves through the State Fair.
Crowds descended on the Mighty Midway at the Minnesota State Fair on Friday.
Caroline Yang for MPR News
People ride above on the SkyGlider while others walk below.
Fairgoers gathered in the sky and on the streets at the Minnesota State Fair on Friday.
Caroline Yang for MPR News
People gather at the top of a ride.
Silhouettes of workers and patrons gathering at the top of the Giant Slide at the Minnesota State Fair on Friday.
Caroline Yang for MPR News
Cotton candy is prepared for purchase.
A vendor prepares cotton candy for a customer at the Minnesota State Fair on Friday.
Caroline Yang for MPR News
Fairgoers ride on the SkyGlider.
Fairgoers enjoy a ride on the SkyGlider on Friday.
Caroline Yang for MPR News
A view from riding the Wave Swinger.
People of all ages filled the swing at the Wave Swinger ride on Friday.
Caroline Yang for MPR News
A cotton candy stand.
A view of a cotton candy stand as seen through a prism on Saturday.
Caroline Yang for MPR News
A multiple-exposure image of crowds.
A multiple-exposure image showing the crowds at the Minnesota State Fair.
Caroline Yang for MPR News
A multiple-exposure of the Super Dog stand.
A multiple-exposure image of people gathering near a Super Dog stand on Friday.
Caroline Yang for MPR News
The SkyRide glows in the evening light.
People gather near the SkyRide at dusk on Friday.
Caroline Yang for MPR News
A multi-exposure image of a signs and fairgoers
A multiple-exposure image of fairgoers lining up for fresh french fries.
Caroline Yang for MPR News
A ticket booth glows in the dark light.
A multiple-exposure image of people purchasing tickets for rides.
Caroline Yang for MPR News
A mix of lighting.
A worker stands outside the Magic Maze on Friday.
Caroline Yang for MPR News
A refreshment stand shines in the evening light.
A refreshment stand shines brightly as evening approaches on Friday.
Caroline Yang for MPR News
Wave swinger riders in the air
People of all ages filled the swing at the Wave Swinger ride at the Minnesota State Fair Friday.
Caroline Yang for MPR News
A collage of images of the Giant Slide.
Fairgoers ride down the Giant Slide at the Minnesota State Fair Saturday.
Caroline Yang for MPR News
Fairgoers ride the SkyGlider.
Fairgoers fill the SkyGlider at the Minnesota State Fair on Friday.
Caroline Yang for MPR News

