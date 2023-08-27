Photos: The fun's begun in first weekend of Minnesota State Fair

We’re closing out the first weekend of the the Minnesota State Fair for 2023. An estimated total of 271,068 fairgoers visited the State Fair in the first two days, including a state fair record of 164,741 attendees on Friday.

Freelance photographer Caroline Yang documented the first weekend of the Great Minnesota Get-Together for MPR News.

Crowds descended on the Mighty Midway at the Minnesota State Fair on Friday. Caroline Yang for MPR News

Fairgoers gathered in the sky and on the streets at the Minnesota State Fair on Friday. Caroline Yang for MPR News

Silhouettes of workers and patrons gathering at the top of the Giant Slide at the Minnesota State Fair on Friday. Caroline Yang for MPR News

A vendor prepares cotton candy for a customer at the Minnesota State Fair on Friday. Caroline Yang for MPR News

Fairgoers enjoy a ride on the SkyGlider on Friday. Caroline Yang for MPR News

People of all ages filled the swing at the Wave Swinger ride on Friday. Caroline Yang for MPR News

A view of a cotton candy stand as seen through a prism on Saturday. Caroline Yang for MPR News

A multiple-exposure image showing the crowds at the Minnesota State Fair. Caroline Yang for MPR News

A multiple-exposure image of people gathering near a Super Dog stand on Friday. Caroline Yang for MPR News

People gather near the SkyRide at dusk on Friday. Caroline Yang for MPR News

A multiple-exposure image of fairgoers lining up for fresh french fries. Caroline Yang for MPR News

A multiple-exposure image of people purchasing tickets for rides. Caroline Yang for MPR News

A worker stands outside the Magic Maze on Friday. Caroline Yang for MPR News

A refreshment stand shines brightly as evening approaches on Friday. Caroline Yang for MPR News

People of all ages filled the swing at the Wave Swinger ride at the Minnesota State Fair Friday. Caroline Yang for MPR News

Fairgoers ride down the Giant Slide at the Minnesota State Fair Saturday. Caroline Yang for MPR News

Fairgoers fill the SkyGlider at the Minnesota State Fair on Friday. Caroline Yang for MPR News