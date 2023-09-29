Drinks with a mew: Visit up to 30 cats at new cat cafe in Roseville

The Cafe Meow, a cat cafe that helps rehome rescue cats, has officially moved to a revamped space in Roseville, Minn.

“So far the new location seems to be well loved by the community,” said owner Jessica Burge, who closed the Uptown Minneapolis location in late August after outgrowing the space.

The new Roseville location offers cat-themed coffee and tea drinks, a bookshelf of cat board games and one-on-one time with up to 30 rescue cats in the cat lounge. Cafe Meow also has a location in New Hope, Minn.

The cats, which are adoptable, come from local rescues like No Kitten Left Behind, Here to the Rescue, Kitty Revolution and Twin Cities Pet Rescue.

Two cats lay in the cat lounge of The Cafe Meow, the newest location of the cat cafe in Roseville on Sept. 21. Nicole Ki | MPR News

Burge said the cats usually come for one of three reasons: They were strays with injuries, they have a serious medical condition or they were surrendered by their owner. The cats go through a personality test with the rescues to make sure they’re good candidates to chat up customers at The Cafe Meow.

“We work with smaller rescues who don’t usually have a shelter space and are foster-based so that we can help provide the opportunity for the community to easily interact with their adoptable cats and hopefully fall in love,” said Burge.

The new location has allowed The Cafe Meow to foster more cats and welcome more walk-ins without a reservation. Five cats were adopted there within the first two weeks.

In total, over 900 rescues have been adopted between The Cafe Meow’s locations.

Visitors can pay a general admission of $10.50 for an hour session with the rescue cats on the weekdays or $15 on the weekends. Discounted rates are available during “Happy Meower” on weekdays.